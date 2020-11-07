Terry Gilliam Explains How Sean Connery Saved “Time Bandits”

Sometimes a single actor can be a linchpin that’s truly needed in a movie since otherwise, it might not come off as a great attempt. According to Terry Gilliam, Sean Connery was the one reason that the movie Time Bandits was saved. For anyone that doesn’t know about the movie at this point, it was about a young kid that went on an adventure with a group of dwarves that had a magical map that allowed them to travel from place to place and from time to time. At one point the kid, Kevin, was adopted by none other than King Agamemnon, who was played by Connery. The first and former Bond star was the reason why the movie went off without much of a hitch in the first place since once he saw the script he started giving tips and hints on how to fix it, which Gilliam gladly worked with in an effort to make it fit the time constraints and work in a very practical and needed manner. As a result, Connery’s efforts helped the movie to be made as was needed and his acting skills, as many would attest to, were top-notch and helped the movie immensely, even if it was still kind of a cheesy flick that many remember as being kind of goofy. But his star power and his ability to help out with the movie made it possible in the first place, so it’s very easy to be impressed since otherwise the movie might never have been known at all.
A lot of people would gladly argue that one actor does not make a movie, that it takes everyone working in concert to make it work and to keep things on an even keel. One might counter that argument by mentioning movies such as Castaway, Moon, Gravity, and several others that featured one individual for the majority of the time. It’s true that there were other cast members in these movies, but it’s also true that one actor had to shoulder the burden quite a bit. In Time Bandits, Connery didn’t have to shoulder that burden quite as much, but his superior acting and his presence helped the movie to thrive in a big way since just having him there and having his help behind the scenes was a serious boost to the movie that was needed. Crediting him with saving the movie might be argued down by a few people, but it’s hard to deny that he did manage to help in a way that went on to ensure that Time Bandits was something that people would remember.
Connery’s passing has set into motion a great deal of talk about his career, and since Time Bandits is one of those movies that many people were somewhat surprised to see him in, it’s no wonder that it’s been mentioned. Terry Gilliam didn’t even think that Connery would be interested in his movie at all since he didn’t think that the actor would be interested in the genre. But Connery took to the role without fail and to be sure, he even went on to play King Arthur later on in the movie First Knight, he played Ramirez in Highlander 1 and 2, and he played a few other period roles that allowed him to take on an action role as well. To say that Connery was comfortable in some of these roles feels entirely accurate and it likely made a lot of people happy to see it since his escape from the character of Bond was something he’d wanted by the time his contract was up, and it was likely a pleasure for him to star in something that allowed his acting talents to expand and stretch outward. Quite a few people are still in mourning since Connery’s passing, but many are thankfully starting to remember him for the many moments he gave to people through movies, and it’s become a great thing to take part in since Connery was no doubt one of the greatest actors to grace the screen.
His role in Time Bandits is likely one that won’t be remembered by a lot of people that didn’t happen to watch the movie, but it’s something worth looking up if people can find the movie, especially since it is fairly amusing. Over the course of his career, Connery managed to make people laugh, cheer, and even jeer a time or two since he wasn’t always the good guy and he did have moments when he was a bit hard to deal with, or at least his characters were since he was kind of the gruff and cranky old man as he started to age, even if he was still fun to watch. When saying that there will never be another like him it’s with great pride, since not every actor can do the kind of things he did.