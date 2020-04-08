Home
10 Things You Didn't Know about Tessa Ia

Tessa Ia may come from a prominent family in the entertainment world, but that isn’t what she’s relying on. It’s her talent that has given her a career of her own and she’s excited to show the world what else she can do. Tessa is best-known for her role in the Mexican film, After Lucia, for which she was nominated for a Young Artist Award. Although most her work has been in Mexican productions, she was introduced to American viewers through her role in the Netflix series, Narcos: Mexico. Her role in the Netflix series, Unstoppable, has continued to make her popular among American viewers. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Tessa Ia.

1. She’s A Third Generation Actress

Acting might literally be in Tessa Ia’s blood. She is a member of the Norwegian-Mexican Norvind family. Her grandmother was well-known actress, director, and writer, Eva Norvind. Tessa’s mother is a telenovela star, Nailea Norvind. Her sister, Naian Gonzalez Norvind is an actress as well. Even her half sister from her father’s side, Camila Sodi, is an actress.

2. She Is A Music Composer

Tessa Ia loves to sing and write her own music. In an interview with Milenio she talked about her musical journey. When she started composing music she had no intentions of sharing it with the outside world. However, when she turned 19 she decided to create music to share with the world. In 2016, she released album titled Correspondencia. Her music videos can be found on her YouTube channel.

3. Her Music Is Inspired By Personal Experiences

While some musicians like to write about the lives of the people around them and others prefer to write songs straight from their imagination, Tessa Ia takes a more personal approach. She says that all of her music is inspired by her own personal experiences. Occasionally, she will mix in elements of mysticism.

4. She Likes To Play Characters She Can Connect With

As an actress, deciding what roles to take is very important. Tessa Is approaches her decision in a very simple way. When asked how she knows when a role is right for her, she told Milenio, “I am looking for the character to call me, it can be something super small, like a detail that I read and identify with it, whether in the past, present or future. It varies a lot, it’s like they whisper in your ear. When I feel that I say yes.”

5. She’s Lived In Bogata

Tessa Ia was born in Mexico City, but thanks to her career she’s been able to travel to lots of other places. In 2019, she was living in Bogata, Colombio while filming the comedy/drama series, De brutas nada. In the show, Tessa plays the main character, Cristina Oveido.

6. Her Mom Taught Her Everything She Knows

Having a successful actress as a mother means there’s no shortage of free advice. Tessa Ia has relied on her mother’s expertise throughout her career. She says that her mom has been her biggest teacher. Tessa also credits her mother with introducing her to TV and cinema as a child.

7. She Loves To Read

When Tessa isn’t busy on set or rehearsing for an upcoming role, she loves to relax and enjoy her free time. Reading is one of her favorite things to do and says that she loves to “devour” books. In addition to reading, Tessa also loves to write, paint, visit museums, and go to the theater.

8. She Likes To Follow Her Own Path

Although Tessa Ia becoming an actress seems inevitable, she insists that her decision to pursue it as a career was entirely her own. She likes to march to the beat of her own drum and doesn’t feel pressured to look or be a certain way. This is a quality that she likely inherited from her mother.

9. An Ariana Grande Song Was Her Guilty Pleasure

We’ve all had those songs that we’d never admit to liking, but still cant manage to stop singing. For Tessa Ia, one of those songs is Ariana Grande’s 2018 hit single “Thank U, Next”. Tessa admits that she couldn’t stop listening to that song.

10. She’s A RuPaul Fan

Like most of us, Tessa can’t resist the draw of a good ol’ realty competition show. Tessa is a huge RuPaul fan as well as a fan of his show, RuPau’s drag race. Tessa affectionately refers to the star with his nickname, Mama Ru.


Camille Moore
Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time.

