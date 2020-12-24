Tessa Munro may not be a household name, but there’s a good chance you’ve seen her face in something before. Since making her TV debut more than 20 years ago, Tessa has added well over 50 acting credits to her resume. Many people will recognize her best for her roles in soap operas such as The Young and the Restless and All My Children. Her latest role, however, might be the one that gets her the most attention. She is starring opposite Mario Lopez in the new Lifetime mini-movie, A Recipe for Seduction. The project has been getting a lot of attention because it is a collaboration between Lifetime and Kentucky Fried Chicken. Even though this may seem like a weird combination, if anyone can pull it off it’s Tessa. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Tessa Munro.
1. She Was Born In Peru
Tessa comes from a pretty diverse background. She was born and Peru. When her family relocated to the United States they settled in Virginia which is where she was primarily raised. Tessa also has Haitian roots. In fact, she spent a lot of her childhood summers visiting family members in Haiti.
2. She Loves To Dance
Tessa has always loved the arts and as a creative person she is always interested in expressing herself. In addition to acting, dance is one of her favorite ways to share her creativity. It’s unclear whether or not she’s ever danced professionally but she certainly loves to dance for fun.
3. She Is A Black Belt
If you were ever thinking of messing with Tessa you might want to think again. She has practiced martial arts for many years and is a second degree black belt and continues to train today. Needless to say, she won’t have any issues defending herself should the need to do so ever arise.
4. She Is A Producer
Even though she has spent the majority of her career in front of the camera, Tessa knows a thing or two about being behind it as well. She made her debut as a producer in 2010 and she has produced a handful of projects since then. Most notably, she produced 12 episodes of The Adventures of Craig’s List in 2014.
5. She Is Bilingual
Being able to speak more than one language is the type of skill that can come in handy no matter where you live or what you do in life. According to Tessa’s LinkedIn profile, she speaks both English and French. As far as we can tell, she has only acted in English.
6. She Studied At James Madison University
After growing up in Virginia, Tessa decided that she wanted to stay in her home state for college. She attended James Madison University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology. While there, she also took theater and dance classes. According to an old article a campus newspaper called The Breeze, Tessa was also involved in some plays on campus.
7. She Was In An Episode Of Scandal
Although Tessa has not had a lot of main roles in her career, she has gotten the chance to be a part of several very successful productions. In 2013, she appeared in an episode of the hit series Scandal. Some of the other well-known shows she’s been in include NCIS and S.W.A.T.
8. She Started A YouTube Channel
Most people probably wouldn’t consider Tessa to be a YouTuber, but she does have a YouTube channel. She created the channel back in 2013 and it looks like it originally started as a place for her to post acting related clips. Recently, however, she has used the channel to share comedic skits she created during quarantine.
9. She Is A Mom
Tessa has never been the kind of person who shares much information about her personal life, but one thing we do know about her is that she’s a very devoted mother. With that being said, however, it doesn’t appear that she’s shared any photos of her children on social media.
10. She Isn’t Afraid To Stand Up For What She Believes In
Tessa may not have the biggest platform, but she has always made it a point to use what she has to spread awareness about the things that are important to her. She is a firm believer in social justice and has supported the Black Lives Matter Movement. She is also passionate about advocating for children and she is especially interested in raising awareness and education about the foster care system. Tessa also isn’t afraid to get a little political every once in a while.