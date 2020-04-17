Making a TV show based on a movie isn’t easy. Especially when the show is being released more than 25 years after the movie that inspired it. However, BET’s hit series, Boomerang, has managed to make it work. The show’s success is largely thanks to the talented young cast who has given their characters life. Among them is Tetona Jackson. Although she was unknown to most before the show, she has been working hard to make a name for herself. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Tetona Jackson.
1. Her Father Is A Famous Musician
Tetona’s father is the legendary R&B singer, Freddie Jackson. He is best known for songs like “Rock Me Tonight (For Old Times Sake)” and “You Are My Lady”. Freddie has also been nominated for two Grammy Awards. Tetona also has a love for music and hopes to pursue a singing career at some point.
2. She Was A Disney Princess
Did you know that Tetona was one the real life version of Princess Tiana? Tetona, who was once a professional figure skater, used to tour with Disney on Ice where she got the opportunity to portray Tiana. Tetona told Shadow and Act, “I loved touring, but after a few years, it wasn’t what I really wanted to be doing. I always knew that I wanted to end up as an actress, but my path to getting here was a little all over the place.”
3. She Met Halle Berry When The Show Premiered
Halle Berry, who starred in the film version of Boomerang, is one of the show’s executive producers. She was away filming John Wick 3 while the show was taping its first season, so cast members didn’t get to meet her until the premiere party. Tetona said she was so excited to meet Halle and felt honored to be working on her project.
4. She Speaks Farsi
Tetona’s hidden talent is that she can speak fluent Farsi. She didn’t go into detail about how or why she learned, but this is a very impressive talent nonetheless. Farsi is sometimes referred to as Persian and is spoken in countries like Iran, Iraq, and Afghanistan.
5. She Loves The Movie Bridesmaids
We all have that one movie that we can throw on after a long day, watch a million times, and never get tired of. That movie is Bridesmaids for Tetona Jackson. The hilarious film was released in 2011 and stars Melissa McCarthy, Maya Rudolph, and Kristen Wilg.
6. She’s A YouTuber
Over the last several years, YouTube has become incredibly popular. There are countless people who are making a healthy living by just posting videos on YouTube. Tetona Jackson isn’t there yet, but might be one day. She is working on building up strong following on YouTube. She made a channel in 2019 and currently has almost 1,500 subscribers. She’s only uploaded a handful of videos so far, but her fans are definitely engaging with her content.
7. She Wants To Buy A House In The Next 5 Years
Tetona is enjoying every second of where is right now, but she’s also planning for her future. One of the main things she wants to do within the next five years is purchase a house. Since there will probably be lots of career opportunities for her over the next few years, that goal seems more than attainable.
8. She Wanted To Be A Teacher At One Point
Like most people, what Tetona thought she wanted to do when she grew up was constantly changing. However, there was a point in time where she wanted to be a teacher. Looking back, she’s glad that she didn’t venture down that path.
9. She Loves Scary Movies
Scary movies definitely aren’t everybody’s thing. Some people can’t stand to be at the edge of their seat anticipating the next big jump scare. Tetona Jackson, on the other hand, lives for this feeling. She’s a huge scary movie fan and hopes to get the chance to act in a scary movie as a character with a dark side.
10. She Would Love To Start A Charity To Help Animals
Tetona isn’t involved in any charities yet, but she hopes to change that in the future. She is a huge dog lover and wants to start something that will help animals. Eventually, she would love to open up a no kill shelter or similar location that provides a safe place for dogs.