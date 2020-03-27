Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Thalia Tran

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Thalia Tran

10 seconds ago

Best known for her role in the 2019 comedy, Little, Thalia Tran was recently cast in NBC’s new series, Council of Dads. Still just a rookie in the business, she is already on her way to becoming one of the most sought after teens in Hollywood. She hopes that one day she can be a role model for others wanting to pursue a similar a path. Even with her new found fame, Thalia has managed to stay humble and hardworking. But although she’s been busy perfecting her craft, working in Hollywood hasn’t stopped being a typical teenager. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Thalia Tran.

1. She Wants To Work With Natalie Portman

Everyone in Hollywood probably has another actor or actress they’d love to work with. For Thalia Tran, that person is Natalie Portman. Thalia is a huge fan of Natalie’s work and hopes the two can work together some day.

2. She Is Learning Kung Fu

Thalia has always had an interest in martial arts. Although her acting schedule keeps her busy, she has been lucky enough to find a kung fu academy that fits into her schedule. She has been training for the last two years and hopes to continue to grow her skills in the future. Thalia told BSC Kids, “Through Kung Fu, I have learned a lot about hard work, dedication, and perseverance. I have so much to learn, and I want to continue learning Kung Fu for as long as I possibly can.”

3. Music Is Her First Love

Thalia Tran is a natural when it comes to acting, but she’s also a talented musician. In fact, she started singing long before she started acting. Thalia plays the piano and the guitar and writes and composes songs of her own. It was actually who vocal coach who got her into acting when he suggested that she take some acting classes as a way to improve her performance skills.

4. She Works With Project Linus

Giving back to the community is high in Thalia’s priority list. She is the co-president of her local chapter of Project Linus. Named after the blanket carrying cartoon character, Linus, the organization’s mission is to “provide homemade blankets to children in need.”

5. She Has Never Had A Pet

Many children consider having a pet a right of passage. Unfortunately, it’s something that Thalia Tran has yet to experience although she loves animals. She is also allergic to cats, so when and if she does get a pet it will likely be a dog.

6. The Professional Is Her Favorite Movie

Natalie Portman’s performance in the 1994 film, The Professional, was strong enough for Thalia to dubb the movie her favorite. Thalia told Up Front NY that the movie inspired her to begin acting and helped her develop the confidence she needed to be successful.

7. She’s A Big Harry Potter Fan

As a lover of all things magical, Thalia Tran is a huge Harry Potter fan. In fact, she considers Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone to be her favorite book. She hasn’t had time to read the rest of the series yet, but she told Up Front NY that she hopes to finish once she gets some free time.

8. Her Contract For Little Had To Be Approved In Court

Minors are not subject to the same work requirements as adults – Hollywood is no exception. Since minors can’t be legally bound to contracts, production teams run the risk of the minor deciding to walk away in the middle of the project. However, California offers court approval of a minor’s contract to make the agreement more binding. Thalia’s contract for her work on Little went through this process in the fall of 2018.

9. She Wants To Be Cast As A Superhero Some Day

Thalia Tran is already making plans for her future acting career. In an interview with the Seattle Chinese Times, Thalia shared that she would love to play a superhero or any role that would involve a little bit of magic.

10. She Hopes To Inspire More Representation

As an Asian-American, Thalia grew up not seeing a lot of people on screen who look like her. After seeing the 2018 film, Crazy Rich Asians, Thalia felt inspired and excited that more doors were opening for Asian actors. She hopes that her success can help open doors for more diverse on screen representation.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Young Sheldon
Five Life lessons The Show “Young Sheldon” Teaches Us
The Unicorn
Five Life Lessons The Show “The Unicorn” Teaches Us
Station 19
What Can We Expect From Station 19 Season 4?
How Awesome Would a Pseudo Reading Rainbow Revival Be?
Disney’s Animated Mulan Movie Gets The Honest Trailer Treatment
The Potential Bad News That Might Be Coming for The Batman
China’s Movie Theater Business is Slowly Starting Again
Check Out Sean Astin’s Original Goonies Audition Tape
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Thalia Tran
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mini Ladd
Check out This Hand Washing Technique for Animaniacs Fans
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Aquaria
Snowflake is Marvel’s First Non-Binary Superhero
First Same-Sex Kiss in Marvel’s Eternals is Getting Backlash
Squirrel Girl
Six Underrated Marvel Heroes Who Need to Debut in The MCU
There’s a Rumor that Marvel is Taking Over DC Comics
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
NASCAR and F1 Drivers are Competing Against Gamers Amidst Race Cancellations
Bernie Sanders Promises to Learn How to Play Minecraft
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s Rarest Details
Gaming Bed is the Greatest Piece of Gaming Furniture Ever