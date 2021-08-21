Thalissa Teixeira has the kind of talent that most people don’t get to see very often. For that reason, those who have seen her work tend to feel that she doesn’t get nearly as much credit as she deserves. However, she’s been working hard to change that. The talented actress has been laying a strong foundation for a successful career in the TV industry and she’s made lots of progress. She has had a handful of significant TV roles and she earns a little more attention with each one. In just a few years, there’s a good chance that her name and face will be much more recognizable across the globe. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Thalissa Teixeira.
1. She Was Born In England
Thalissa was born in Bradford, England, but we weren’t able to find any information on her family or any specific details of her upbringing. What we do know is that she lived in Brazil for several years during her childhood before moving back to England with her family.
2. She’s Done Work Behind The Scenes
Acting has been Thalissa’s main focus throughout her career, but she has also gotten her feet wet in other areas of the production process. She wrote and directed a short film in 2020 called We Met Before. We weren’t able to track down any information on whether she plans to do more work from the other side of the camera.
3. She’s Not Into Social Media
Having a strong online presence has become an important part of the entertainment industry, but Thalissa has decided that she would rather focus on the art. She doesn’t have verified accounts on any social media platforms, and as far as we know, she never has.
4. She’s Had A Successful Theater Career
Thalissa’s on-screen resume is pretty impressive, but that isn’t the only place where she’s let her talents shine. She has found a great deal of success in the theater world. She has a natural ability to light up the stage and her work has earned her a lot of respect.
5. She Started Acting At A Young Aage
We don’t have all of the details on what inspired Thalissa to get into acting, but we do know it’s something that she fell in love with during her childhood. She started acting when she was only about 7 years old and it quickly became clear that she was very talented.
6. She’s A Formally Trained Actress
We’ve already established that Thalissa is a naturally talented actress, but she is equally as hardworking. She has put a lot of time and effort into building a successful career. She even studied at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama. The school boasts a long list of notable alumni including Anthony Hopkins.
7. She’s In A Storytelling Group
Strong storytelling is at the heart of every movie, TV show, or play – and that aspect is one of Thalissa’s favorite things about acting. According to Whats on Stage, she is a member of a storytelling group called The Embers Collective. She credits the group with helping her become a stronger actress.
8. She’s Very Private
There are lots of people in the entertainment industry who are completely drawn to the idea of being famous. They love being in the spotlight every chance they get, and they have no problem letting the world in on their lives. That, however, isn’t Thalissa’s style. She is a very private person. In addition to not being on social media, she also hasn’t done many interviews.
9. She Has Done Lots Of Reflecting On Her Identity
The industry has become a lot more diverse over the last several years, and this has caused Thalissa to do some serious reflecting when it comes to her own identity as a woman of color in the business. Thalissa told What’s on Stage, “We’re making more of a conscious decision about who can play what roles, but it means the conversations in the room are quite new. I’m not consciously thinking of myself and my image day-to-day, or what that represents in society, but in the last couple of years, I’ve had to address who I am in other people’s eyes. What do people see when they see me?”
10. She Was In A Fast & Furious Movie
Thalissa has gotten to work on some very successful projects during her career. She had a small role in the 2019 film, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Even though the role wasn’t very big, she will always be able to say she was part of one of the most legendary film franchises of all time.