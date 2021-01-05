That Actor Whose Name You Don’t Know: Andrew Divoff

Andrew Divoff kind of looks like a young Josh Hartnett in this picture, doesn’t he? Well, he has been around quite a bit over a decade longer than the popular star, and yet despite that it’s likely that a lot of people don’t know his name, but have seen him more than once since he’s showed up in a great number of movies and TV shows over the years. He’s even lent his voice out for a few video games, which is interesting since he has such a thing for linguistics and appears capable of being able to modulate his voice as needed in order to sound any way he needs to. This apparently came from an interest that developed when he was a kid and was held back a grade due to the thick accent he had at the time. That sounds like a rather poor reason to hold someone back, but when a person figures that it was decades ago and that the school system has changed drastically since those days, it’s easier to understand even if it’s not agreeable. Despite that little setback though, Andrew set himself up for a lifetime of interesting developments and eventual success as he took a great interest in linguistics and became interested in acting as well.
While he hasn’t been what you might call a major star he’s definitely been someone that has been able to put himself out there and show up when he’s needed since it’s not hard to find him, though it might be hard to recall his name since he’s taken on so many minor roles in so many different projects. One has to wonder sometimes if these actors manage to remember every part they’ve ever played or if it becomes something of a blur for them since, to be honest, they do a lot and it’s easy to think that some of it slips their mind from time to time much as the many articles a writer might put out in their time might slip their mind. There’s no doubt that at some point those old roles become pleasant memories since just looking back on them has to be kind of interesting when they’re trying to recall what they’ve done and why they took certain jobs over others. Even individuals that haven’t hit the big time have roles they regret now and then, but it’d be interesting to sit down and pick their brain and find out which ones were their favorites and which ones they might not have taken if they’d known what would happen at some point. It’s rare to find an actor that doesn’t have any regrets, since like it or not, almost everyone has a moment that they would rather not remember.
It does feel as though Andrew has a lot of moments that he would gladly remember since he’s been keeping steadily busy with his career for a while, and he’s been the kind of guy that’s been opening businesses and giving to charities for a while, which is another bit of confusion as to how he’s not a bigger celebrity at this time. He’s proven to be such a giving individual that one might think that he might be listed as one of the most noted humanitarian’s of the year. But of course, his name isn’t all that big and as a result, he’s not going to be given that kind of attention. If you’re rolling your eyes because that makes so little sense don’t worry, you’re not the only one. Those that don’t make a big deal of the good they’re doing often get swept aside in favor of other grand gestures made by those that gladly soak up the attention, but then again, one doesn’t need a lot of attention to do great and kind things for others, so perhaps Andrew is satisfied with the way things have gone since to be fair, he’s still doing such things and he’s still keeping up with his career. Thus far he’s been the kind of guy that makes the case for celebrities still being decent human beings and it’s nice to see every now and then.
As far as his career goes he’s been useful in many ways since he has starred alongside some of the biggest names in the business and has put in the work to this point to be worth quite a bit. Without pumping him up too much, Andrew is one of the many that has been there to make the A-listers look good and has made a healthy profit while doing it. The fact that his efforts have given rise to other business opportunities over the years is just another mark in his favor. Hopefully he’ll stick around for a while longer since it would appear that he’s been doing plenty of good things in his time.