That Actor Whose Name You Don’t Know: Mark Beltzman

Sometimes the people that don’t receive that much regard from the fans are actually the ones that we should be paying attention to a little more at least since Mark Beltzman is one of those that are responsible for the continued success of several stars that have come to him for help. As an actor, writer, and coach he’s been one of the most well-known names in the business and has continued to be the type of person that young talent will seek out when they need a bit of help with their act. It doesn’t take an award-winning individual to teach others how to be great obviously, as it’s fair to say that Mark might not be known to a lot of people outside of his own sphere of influence. What’s also very fair to say is that if people were paying attention they likely saw him more than once over the years as he’s starred in several movies and TV shows. He’s usually someone that you might see once or twice and then never again, but his contributions usually appear to come behind the scenes while his visible roles are limited to however much his character might be needed. He’s definitely made his mark throughout the years, and it’s more than a little obvious that he’s been someone that people have come to depend on.

One notable role that a lot of people are bound to remember when looking at the image above is that of Jack from the movie Billy Madison. People might not remember the character’s name all that well, but it’s easy enough to remember the two goofball friends that Billy had hanging around all the time, as the other was played by Norm MacDonald. The two buddies were generally just giant wastes of space that did nothing but drink and hang out with Billy as they pulled pranks and kind of coasted through life. They were the type of friends that basically mooched off of their rich buddy until they were run off, and would come back and do it again when Billy let them back onto the property. A lot of people have had friends such as these so despite the goofy nature of the movie it’s rather easy to feel some sort of familiarity with Billy’s situation, apart from the being rich aspect. Mark actually played the role of a drunken idiot quite well in this movie, which says a lot for his ability to make people believe in the character that he’s playing. One might think that would be an insult, but the fact is that being able to convince people that one might not be too far removed from the characters they play is pretty skillful, since there are plenty of actors out there that are completely opposite of the characters they play, and Mark is one of them.

Considering that he’s still working and that people still come to him when they need help, it’s accurate to state that Mark is quite good at what he does and has been enjoying his work for quite a while. There are no doubt a few bumps and snags along the way, as there will be with any career, but the point is that he’s enjoyed it long enough to have made something of himself and has become someone that people rely on. If there’s one thing that can be said about any career, it’s that gaining the skill and the experience that can be seen and recognized by so many is the mark of a person that has put everything they have into their work. It’s very possible that Mark has been working quite diligently behind the scenes to help his own career and those of others to become the best they can be, which often appears to go unnoticed by many, but is to be appreciated all the same. His continued presence in the business makes it clear that he’s definitely in it for the long haul, and it would appear that he has a couple of projects that are still in the process of being made. While he might not get a lot of attention, it’s nice to think that he might not be the type to go seeking it that often, but appreciates being noticed from time to time for his efforts.

That’s easy to understand since not everyone in the business wants to be noticed at all times. Some of those that do might feel that they’re not getting enough attention, while others that don’t are often happy to do what they enjoy and get paid for it. Sometimes it doesn’t require seeing one’s face on a billboard or up on the big screen, it just takes a nod and a heartfelt thank you to keep them in the game. Of course, a paycheck is nice too.

Tom Foster
Star Wars, Goonies, Game of Thrones, from fantasy to science fiction to the dramatic and silly, Tom is all about the greatest and most insane stories that can be found. Pacific Northwest for life y'all.

