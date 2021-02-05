That Actor Whose Name You Don’t Know: Peter Onorati

One would think that creating a likable or at least memorable character in several movies and TV shows would get a person remembered wherever they go, but Pete Onorati could probably give people lessons on how this just isn’t the case. The guy isn’t someone that people can just step over, but for one reason or another, it’s easy to say that not a lot of people know his name outside of the business since he is a person that, upon hearing his name, a lot of folks might ask who he is. To some people that’s kind of sad since managing to get where he’s been in the entertainment industry might deserve a lot more credit since he’s been in the business since the 80s and has stuck around for quite a while now. In fact, he’s still working and is up to date since he has a project that’s been completed but hasn’t been rolled out yet. Thinking that this guy is a nobody would be a mistake since he’s been a part of so many different projects that trying to list them all would take a while. But the fact is still this: he’s not the biggest actor on the set and he’s someone that’s obviously reliable, but not someone that’s going to take the lead all the time.
A lot of actors tend to deal with this issue at some point in their careers. It’s safe to say that every one of them goes through this initially when they’re first starting out, and some manage to be forgotten even if they have a hugely successful debut. But some kind of fly under the radar for a lot of their career, and trying to pick them out by name is difficult since they tend to be those that play the bit parts and supporting roles that aren’t always seen as much but are still important since they add a great deal of context to a project. There are a lot of nice ways to describe those that aren’t known to a lot of fans by name, but the short explanation is that they don’t tend to be seen as that big of a deal and are often taken for granted in one way or another. The fact that they’re still there is due more to the dedication and ability of many individuals to stick it out for so long and a love for the business that is absolutely necessary to keep doing the work for so long without being so widely known. Seriously, some people really wonder how a person in Pete’s position can keep going for so long being kind of a glorified extra and supporting character, but the answer is pretty simple. He loves what he does and he does what he loves, which is what can keep anyone going for a very long time since it becomes less like work and more like a joy to show up each day. Those that love their work will have bad days and good days like anyone else, but more often than not they’ll be able to come to work with the idea that something good will happen if they make it that way.
Coming to work because one actually wants to be there is how a lot of people get by, even if some of those people will admit that there are some days that they really don’t want to come in for one reason or another. Looking at Pete’s list of credits though it’s easy to think that there weren’t a lot of days that he didn’t feel like going in since he does sound like the type that would go in when someone has a role to offer, simply to make that money as a lot of people do. He’s the type of guy you might look at when it’s time to think that someone needs replacing simply because they’re getting a little too uppity since the guy appears to be in great shape and while he’s a bit older he does look as though he could take on a few different roles. The point is that Pete is one of the many people that’s been in the business for a while and has been going full-steam ahead as he continues to take one role after another in order to keep his reputation up while proving that he’s the guy that can be counted on for one part after another. The fact that he’s not that well known when it comes to his name is a bit regrettable, but at the same time, it’s not really affecting how he works or what he can accomplish. There are so many actors in show business that it’s difficult to know all of them by name, but recognizing skill isn’t hard at all.