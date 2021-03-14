That Time Jason Statham Was a Dancer in an Erasure Video

Did anyone else wonder why the lead singer in this video was sweating so profusely? It almost erased the fact that Jason Statham was one of the dancers for the video since it was a little difficult to figure out why in the world the singer was bathed in sweat. But when it comes down to the things that people do in the past it’s usually going to come up that they’ve done a few things that might have been embarrassing in the past since they needed the work or, it could have been something that helped them to get noticed. However it happened it’s interesting to think that Statham, who’s known at this time as one of the most hardcore action stars in the movies at the moment, was a dancer for music videos since this isn’t his only appearance apparently. It would appear that this was fairly early in his career and that he hadn’t really taken to acting just yet. But it’s a positive thing really since at one point Statham’s career took off in a big way and he’s been one of those that people still love to see in recent years, but has been kind of typecast for a while, which he doesn’t appear to mind.
It’s obvious he’s been utilized for his muscular physique for a while now and this is one of those cases in which it appears to be a positive thing since Statham has never really been much of a deep character in the movies, as he’s utilized for various story arcs that are still punctuated by the fact that his characters often know how to fight and are able to do so with lethal intent. There are a few movies he’s starred in where his martial prowess wasn’t put on display, such as in Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch, but every other movie he’s been for the most part has featured him kicking the living hell out of someone. Even in Cellular and The Meg he played a tough individual that wasn’t to be messed with. Some might state that this means that Statham has less substance to him and is usually more flash, but that’s not quite the case. The guy can act, there’s no doubt of this, but there are times when it feels as though he’s entirely comfortable just being the individual that knows how to kick a person in the head from multiple angles or the guy that has a troubled past or is trying to get away from something to get a little peace and quiet.
Statham has acted out so many tough-guy roles that it’s hard to see him as anything else at this point, which makes this video appear kind of odd since it feels fair to say that a lot of people didn’t know he’d done this in the past. It’s kind of fun to think about though since a lot of actors have probably taken on projects in their younger years that a lot of people don’t know about. A lot of it has to do with the fact that it was a paying gig and it was a way to get noticed and express himself while doing it. Statham didn’t become a big hit overnight, after all, he had to do something to pay the bills and to get noticed. But while this might not be ideal for everyone it obviously worked for him since it wasn’t that hard of a job other than to get covered in paint, or whatever was being used for each dancer. One has to wonder if being covered in such a manner was a little confining or if there were any affter-effects though since there have been side effects that have been experienced with various makeup jobs over the years. Covering one’s body in this stuff would take a while without a doubt, and a person had best hope they didn’t have an allergic reaction to the paint since there are plenty of chemicals in the stuff to give it the right look.
Let’s face it, a lot of us do things that we need to in order to pay the bills. Sometimes we get to do what we want and things go our way, and sometimes we have to do something else to get to where we want to be. It’s hard to say if Statham really enjoyed his time as a dancer, but obviously he took the job hoping that it would lead somewhere, but perhaps not into an acting career. After all this time though, here he is, one of the most well-known action stars in the world and far, far away from the world of the music video industry. It would appear that things turned out the way they should.