The 10 Best N64 Games Of All Time

The Nintendo 64 was released in 1996, bringing Nintendo to the 3D world with their 64-bit console, which was vastly more powerful than anything else on the market. While it didn’t have many games, only 393 across all regions, which was largely due to the cartridge only holding a maximum of 64MB compared to Sony’s use of CD discs, which held hundreds of megabytes, many of the games that are on the system have been regarded as some of the greatest ever developed. So let’s take a look at some of those. Here are the top 10 best N64 games of all time.
10. Star Wars: Rogue Squadron
Have you ever wanted to relive classic vehicle battles in the Star Wars original trilogy? Now you can in Rogue Squadron, with the game seeing the player fly crafts such as the X-Wing in one of the few flying titles on the N64, making it a more unique experience for the system. Future entries in the series were released on the GameCube and are also worth checking out.
9. WWF No Mercy
Despite it being released 21 years ago, and technology coming a long way since, WWF No Mercy is still regarded by many as the greatest wrestling game of all time. Once again utilizing the AKI Engine, No Mercy brings a large Attitude Era roster and fluid gameplay that still holds up today. The game has a great modding community that still releases content for the game, such as taking a roster from another promotion or era and bringing them into the game.
8. F-Zero X
It is a travesty that Nintendo hasn’t released another F-Zero game since the Gamecube’s F-Zero GX. But, before that was F-Zero X, the second entry in the series. F-Zero X Is a very fast-paced game, with the vehicles going that fast you barely have time to blink. The game is very similar to titles such as Wipeout, so that will give you an idea of whether you will enjoy it or not.
7. The Legend Of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
Following on from the success of Ocarina Of Time, the developers were given just one year to develop a new title. Because of this, many assets from Ocarina Of Time were reused, which makes the game instantly recognizable. But, the developers didn’t just create Ocarina Of Time 2, the game is probably the most off-the-wall entry we’ve seen, with Link traveling to another dimension with the goal of saving the world in 3 days before the moon crashes into the planet. Majora’s Mask isn’t for everyone, you will either love it or hate it, but if you can get into the game then you will be met with a very enjoyable and rewarding experience.
6. Paper Mario
The successor to Super Mario RPG, Paper Mario takes the series in a new direction, bringing a more traditional RPG experience to the Super Mario series. The Paper Mario series is still being developed today, with a new entry appearing on every Nintendo console since the N64.
5. Mario Kart 64
Mario Kart 64 is often said to be one of the best in the series, and it is clear to see why. The game is a huge step up from the first entry on the SNES, bringing the series into the 3D world while continuing to improve upon what made the first game great. The level designs are fantastic and the game plays really well, making it an enjoyable experience even over 20 years later.
4. Super Smash Bros
Super Smash Bros has become a key title on any Nintendo console, and it all began on the N64. The game sees top characters from many Nintendo franchises come together to battle it out in an over-the-top fighting game. While the N64 version is much more primitive compared to future releases, with there only being 12 characters to choose from, many of the mechanics have become standard in future releases. Smash Bros has become iconic and a must-play game for Nintendo fans, and it all started here.
3. Goldeneye 007
On paper, Goldeneye shouldn’t have been as good as it is. It was originally intended to be a 2D platformer on the SNES. Then it was set to be an on-the-rails game like Time Crisis before it was decided that it would be a traditional FPS game, something that was fairly uncommon on consoles at the time. Goldeneye was developed by an extremely small team, with most of them having little experience creating games. The legendary multiplayer component was an afterthought and was almost left off the game.
It all worked out in the end, with Goldeneye being hailed as one of the greatest console games of all time, with the title still remaining fairly popular in the speedrunning community 25 years later.
2. Super Mario 64
Super Mario 64 became the flagship title of Nintendo’s 64-bit console, bringing the series into the 3D world for the first time. Seeing Mario in 3D was mind-blowing at the time and the game still holds up really well today, with many of the mechanics in the game becoming standard for future releases.
1. The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time
Arguably one of, if not, the greatest games of all time, with it currently being the highest-rated game of all time on Metacritic. The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time brought the series to 3D for the first time in one of the most immersive adventure games ever created. While the gameplay and graphics may not hold up as well today, at the time there was nothing else like it. Ocarina Of Time is a story with lots of twists, as Link goes from a small child to an adult on his quest to take down Ganon, with it being a game that I can immediately start all over again after finishing a playthrough of it.