The 10 Best PS1 Games Of All Time

The PlayStation became the first home console in history to sell over 100 million units, with only three others achieving that same milestone, two of those also being future PlayStation consoles. The PS1 helped revolutionize 3D gaming and brought with it some of the greatest games ever made. Here are the top 10 best PlayStation 1 games of all time.
10. Street Fighter Alpha 3
Street Fighter 2 is often said to be the greatest fighting game of all time, but I will say what many of you think, Street Fighter Alpha 3 is a much better game from a gameplay standpoint. Alpha 3 features much smoother gameplay, Super combos, and a much fairer AI. While the roster may not be as iconic as Street Fighter 2, it still features many characters from the game, as well as many new additions. This is just an excellent fighting game that all Street Fighter fans should play.
9. Tomb Raider 2
The Tomb Raider series was one of the most popular of this era, with the action-adventure series really helping to showcase early 3D gaming. Tomb Raider 2 is a shining example of how good the series can be, with it vastly improving on the already great first entry in the series. And of course, we have to mention the butler in the training level. Admit it, you trapped him in the freezer too.
8. Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped
Crash Bandicoot became Sony’s unofficial mascot, with three main series games being released on the PS1. The series went from strength to strength, with the third game being the best of the original trilogy, bringing new gameplay elements, characters, and some of the best platforming level design we’ve ever seen. Whether you play the original version, or the N-Sane Trilogy version, you need to play it.
7. Gran Turismo 2
Sony knows how to make a racing game, as evident by the Gran Turismo series, which remains a flagship racing franchise even today. Gran Turismo 2 still holds up incredibly well today, both when it comes to gameplay and from a visual standpoint. The game really showcases what the PS1 can do and it is still very enjoyable today.
6. Castlevania: Symphony Of The Night
When it comes to Castlevania games, it doesn’t get any better than this. Symphony Of The Night introduces Alucard to the series, the son of Dracula, and brings very quick and smooth gameplay and the best-looking visuals and background that the series has to offer. This game is called a masterpiece for a reason.
5. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 took everything that made the first game great and elevated it. Although later entries would take the series even further due to the more powerful hardware, THPS 2 made the most of the PS1 hardware by bringing a much larger game with smoother gameplay and mechanics.
4. Tekken 3
The Tekken series quickly became a flagship series for the PlayStation, with it being one of the first 3D fighting games ever created, behind Virtua Fighter although its popularity quickly dwarfed Virtua Fighter. Tekken 3 is the best entry in the series on the PS1, as well as one of the best in the series overall, with the gameplay being much smoother than previous entries, as well as featuring an incredible roster with new characters including Jin, Hworang, and Eddie. When it comes to fighting games, this a perfect example of how good they can be.
3. Metal Gear Solid
Metal Gear Solid brought the series into 3D and helped to make the series a must-play for gamers. The game features gameplay that is heavily focused on stealth, as well as some of the most interesting characters and bosses in gaming, along with incredible voice acting. You probably know what Metal Gear Solid is by this point, so I don’t need to explain it to you. But, if you don’t then please go and experience the series for yourself, you owe it to yourself as a gamer.
2. Final Fantasy 7
By 1997, the Final Fantasy series had remained 2D and was still a fairly niche series, but all of that changed with Final Fantasy 7. The game brought the series into 3D, with one of the most gripping stories ever told in a video game, with many iconic moments (we still miss you Aerith). Final Fantasy 7 helped bring the series into the mainstream, with it selling over 6 million copies by the end of 1997 and over 12 million copies have been sold as of 2020. The legacy of the game cannot be understated, with its influence still being felt in the series, and the game is currently being remade with the first part already released on PS4 and PS5, with part 2 currently in development.
1. Resident Evil 2
Following on from the success of Resident Evil in 1996, Capcom immediately went to work on creating its successor. Although the game we got was vastly different from the originally intended Resident Evil 2, it is better in almost every way and, at least in my opinion, is perhaps the greatest game of all time. Resident Evil 2 features Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield, who have both gone on to become iconic characters in the series, as they try and survive the outbreak in Raccoon City. The game features a gripping story that features the story being told from both of their perspectives, with a cast of side characters who have become important characters in the series, such as Ada and Sherry. The importance of the game in the series is often understated, but this is a game you need to play if you are a fan of the series.