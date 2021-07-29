The 10 Longest WWE matches Of All Time

While many wrestling matches usually taker place over 10-20 minutes, sometimes matches tend to go long, with some lasting for well over an hour. Here are the top 10 longest WWE matches of all time.
10. Kurt Angle (c) vs Brock Lesnar (Iron Man Match for the WWE Championship) – 60:00 (Smackdown September 18th 2003)
Often hailed as the best match in Smackdown history, the Olympic Gold Medalist faced The Next Big Thing in a 60-minute Iron Man Match, which saw both Superstars score numerous wins over the other. Mid-2000s Smackdown was the place to be in WWE and this match showcases why that was the case.
9. Bret Hart (c) vs Ric Flair (Iron Man Match for the WWF Championship – 60:00 (WWF House Show January 9th 1993)
The Hitman and The Nature Boy will both go down among the greatest wrestlers of all time. At a House Show in 1993, the two went 60-minutes in an Iron Man Match, something that was never seen on TV so it was a real treat for anyone who was in attendance that night.
8. Chris Benoit vs Triple H (Iron Man Match) – 60:00 (Raw July 26th 2004)
The Rabid Wolverine faced The Game on Monday Night Raw in one of the only 60-minute matches to take place on a weekly TV. As expected from these two Superstars the match was very technical and a great encounter between the two that I highly recommend you go and check out on the WWE Network.
7. The Rock (c) vs Triple H (Iron Man Match for the WWF Championship) – 60:08 (Judgment Day 2000)
Judgment Day 2000 is best remembered for the return of The Undertaker, abandoning his Deadman gimmick for the new American Bad Ass character. This took place in the final moments of the Iron Man Match between The Rock and Triple H, which ended with a score of 6-5 to Triple H, securing him the WWF Championship.
6. Bret Hart (c) vs Shawn Michaels (Iron Man Match for the WWF Championship) – 61:25 (WrestleMania XII)
The Iron Man Match between Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart is hailed as one of the greatest WrestleMania matches and it was the moment when HBK became the top star in the WWF. The match initially ended in a draw with neither Superstar able to score a victory. The match was restarted under sudden death rules, with HBK landing a Sweet Chin Music just over a minute in to finally capture the WWF Championship.
5. Tag Team Turmoil Match – 65:15 (Smackdown February 12th 2015)
Ahead of their match at Fastlane 2015, Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns took on six teams back to back in a Tag Team Turmoil Match. Over the course of 65 minutes, the team defeated The Miz & Damien Mizdow in the first match, with Bryan hitting the flying knee on Miz for the pin. Next, they faced The Usos with Bryan using the YES Lock to score the submission win. Following that was a match against Los Matadores, once again winning the YES Lock. This match was followed by the team facing Slater Gator, ending quickly via a Spear from Roman Reigns. The Ascension were next, with the team winning by disqualification. The match concluded with a win over Big Show & Kane after Bryan made Big Show tap to the YES Lock. This match took place just days before their PPV encounter, showing the stamina that these two Superstar have.
4. Bruno Sammartino (c) vs. Gorilla Monsoon for the WWWF Championship (Curfew Draw) – 70 minutes (MSG House Show May 11th 1964)
The two 60s icons Bruno Sammartino and Gorilla Monsoon went an incredible 70-minutes at Madison Square Garden, ending due to the Garden’s curfew. Both men were at the top of their game at this time, making it a sight to see.
3. Pedro Morales vs Bruno Sammartino (Curfew Draw) – 75:05 (Showdown At Shea ’72)
Showdown At Shea ’72 hosted a 75-minute curfew draw between Pedro Morales and Bruno Sammartino. The former WWWF Champion looked to recapture the championship, but Morales was able to hold onto the belt for another year after the match ended in a draw.
2. Bruno Sammartino (c) vs Waldo Von Erich for the WWWF Championship (Curfew Draw) – 81 minutes (MSG House Show August 22nd 1964)
Time limit draws weren’t uncommon in the territory days, with Superstars such as Ric Flair regularly taking part in 60-minute time limit draws. But, in 1964 Bruno Sammartino and Waldo Von Erich competed for 81-minutes at Madison Square Garden, with the match only ending when it became time for the curfew at the venue, otherwise who knows how long it may have lasted. It must be exhausting to sit and watch a single match for that long, never mind actually competing in it, which shows the incredible conditioning that both competitors possessed at the time.
1. 7-Man Gauntlet Match – 146:55 (Raw February 19th 2018)
The February 19th 2018 edition of Monday Night Raw saw almost the entire show be a single match as a 7-man Gauntlet Match took place, with Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, John Cena, Elias, Finn Balor, The Miz, and Braun Strowman taking part. Although he didn’t win the match, Seth Rollins was the MVP, lasting for 65 minutes in the Gauntlet, defeating Roman Reigns, and John Cena before losing to Elias. In the end, Braun Strowman won the match, being the last competitor to enter the match to face The Miz.