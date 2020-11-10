The 10 Most Anticipated Movies That Have Been Delayed Into 2021

It’s been a rough year when it comes to movies since with the theaters closed, the box office numbers have suffered in a big way and studios have had to hold off on releasing their bigger productions since it’s a bit obvious that they need to make their money back in order to make each movie worth it. That means that a lot of movies have been delayed more than once since March as people have waited anxiously to see if the theaters will reopen and if they can once again enjoy an evening at the theater or, in the case of true cinephiles, a double or triple feature that will allow them to skate from theater to theater in an attempt to take in as much pop culture as a day will allow. Don’t judge, some of us have done this when we had the time and money and while it is a bit exhausting it’s actually kind of fun if you end up picking the types of movies that are entirely enjoyable. But until theaters are allowed to pack people into the seats again it does feel that we’ll be seeing more and more studios hit desperation mode when it comes to determining just how they’ll get their money back and whether or not they’ll allow their movies to hit the streaming networks. Right now it would be better to make some money rather than none.
Here are several of the most anticipated movies that have been delayed since the start of the pandemic.
10. Ghostbusters: Afterlife
It’s easy to state just how excited so many fans were when they found out that a third movie would be hitting the big screen since the 2016 version of The Ghostbusters was so divisive that people will still argue about it today since it kind of split the fanbase for a while. It had nothing to do with the main cast being all-female, as it had more to do with the idea that the source material was followed even as the original movies were kicked to the side.
9. F9
As ridiculous as this movie franchise has become (they blew up a submarine for crying out loud) people still want more and it’s not hard to guess why. If you can turn off your logic circuits for a couple of hours then enjoying these movies is easy, especially since a brother that we’ve never heard of until now is suddenly back to haunt Dom and his team. The transition to a soap opera with muscle cars has been completed.
8. Morbius
While Jared Leto definitely let his freak flag fly as the Joker it was easy to see that he wasn’t too happy that a lot of his footage from Suicide Squad was cut, giving him very little real screen time in the movie. But in Morbius, as the star, he’s bound to show that he can carry a movie so long as he’s allowed to take center stage. Plus, the role of a living vampire might give him a little more to work with.
7. The King’s Man
Learning how the Kingsman came to be will be an interesting tale no doubt, but this movie is still bound to be something a bit different than we’ve seen with Colin Firth and Taron Egerton since this is after all the origin story of the clandestine agency and as it’s been seen, origin stories don’t always go the way people think they should.
6. Soul
As a kind of follow-up to Inside Out this movie is already being looked at as a different aspect of humanity that will be viewed as important and meaningful and it does manage to convey that to the audience. It’s very possible that it will be just as amusing and every bit as purposeful since many would agree that the soul is a very important aspect of any human being.
5. Candyman
Some people were a bit wary about the remake of this iconic movie, but after hearing the premise and the idea that it will be bringing the legend to life in a different but interesting manner, fans are more willing to see this movie. Now all we need to do is wait.
4. No Time to Die
This was one of the first movies to suffer a delay more than once, and it’s even been mentioned more than once lately as the new 007 has been a big debate in recent months. The assigning of a woman of color to the new role has drawn a lot of different reactions, but it might be kind of interesting to see once the movie is over and done with since this is Daniel Craig’s last turn as Bond.
3. Wonder Woman 1984
Some fans are thinking this will easily top the box office for the first movie, which isn’t hard to believe since more people are going to be interested this time around to see what’s been done and how the Wonder Woman story will be pushed forward. But a lot of people simply want to see how in the world Chris Pine’s character is being brought back.
2. Top Gun: Maverick
This is one of the movies that people have been waiting for in a nostalgic fashion since Maverick is still an anticipated movie no matter that it’s not one of the freshest ideas out there. It’s still bound to get a good deal of attention from those that remember the original.
1. Black Widow
To a lot of fans, it feels that this movie came along too late to really do much good for the character, but there are still going to be plenty of fans that will see fit to sit in the theater and see one last adventure that will feature the redheaded Avenger.
Hopefully at one point we’ll get to see all of this on the big screen.