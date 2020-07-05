The 10 Most Important Lines in the History of Star Wars Movies

There are funny lines in the many Star Wars movies and there are lines that make a person want to puff up their chest with pride since they give them that feeling being somehow invincible, as though the mere words can convey a sense of strength and inner power that give them that shot of confidence they needed. Movie quotes do carry a bit of power in them thankfully, though it’s found primarily in the individuals that listen and take such things to heart, despite the fact that the actors speaking the lines do so in a manner that is able to resonate so easily with others. Throughout the many movies that have been made there are a lot of memorable quotes that people no doubt remember and repeat verbatim quite often, and it’s not too surprising. Some of the lines are actually very inspiring, not to mention the fact that they can be fit just about anywhere in a practical situation.
Here are some of the most important lines from the Star Wars movies.
10. “Why do I get the feeling you’re going to be the death of me?” – The Clone Wars
Can you say ‘foreshadowing’? People already knew that this was going to happen a long time before George Lucas decided to make the prequels, but it was a nice nod to his original trilogy and a line that made a lot of people laugh. Of course the one that came after wasn’t too bad either when Obi-Wan stated that he was going to get a drink while Anakin did a sweep of the area. It gave the impression that despite being a Jedi, Obi-Wan was still someone that people could relate to in some way.
9.”I am a Jedi, like my father before me.” – Return of the Jedi
Let’s be realistic and say that Luke went from a whiny teenager to a confident warrior in the span of three movies and did so with a great deal of personal sacrifice. He became a Jedi in an era when their kind were all but extinct and they were likely to be hunted down and destroyed if they made themselves known. To say that he did a 180 from his starting point is definitely an accurate statement.
8. “Chewie, we’re home.” – The Force Awakens
The Millennium Falcon didn’t feel the same without Han and Chewie at the helm, and even with only Chewie left it still felt more right than having anyone else at the controls. This iconic ship was meant for Solo and the wookie after all, and trusting it to anyone else just feels strange.
7. “I am your father.” – The Empire Strikes Back
Of all the ways to disarm an opponent this would be one of the most insane methods possible, especially since, y’know, Vader had already literally disarmed Luke, kind of. So yeah, let’s add mental trauma to physical injury in order to make things worse. Right?
6. “I find your lack of faith disturbing.” – A New Hope
This kind of gave the feeling that people would only talk back to Vader because they figured that Grand Moff Tarkin and the emperor had him on a leash. But the fact that he could still Force choke anyone on a whim made it hard to think why anyone would bother doing so much as raising their voice in his presence after seeing what he could do.
5. “I am one with the Force. The Force is with me.” – Rogue One
Chirrut was a short-lived character in the movies, but he was nothing less than epic since he didn’t carry a lightsaber, wasn’t a Jedi, but he moved in a way that would have given a lot of Jedi pause it feels like considering that he was just that good. The fact that he got involved proves that the Force works in mysterious ways.
4. “Never tell me the odds!” – The Empire Strikes Back
According to the books in the Legends canon a lot of Corellians didn’t care to be told the odds as it was kind of a thing with them. For Han though a good part of it was that he didn’t really care for C-3PO, and he really had no place in his life for a protocol droid, least of all one that liked to spit certain odds at him that could jinx his flow.
3. “Do, or do not. There is no try.” – The Empire Strikes Back
How many times has this been repeated throughout the years? It’s true in a way to be certain, but so is the fact that if you never try then you never know where your limits are. Yoda was right and he was wrong at the same time. Oh yes, I just said that.
2. “Only a Sith deals in absolutes.” – Revenge of the Sith
It’s funny that this was said since the Jedi tend to see things in terms of dark or light as well, though they’re usually more open to subtle shades of grey. In truth, so are the Sith, but as always their ideologies are just so different that reconciliation between the two is nearly impossible.
1. “The Force will be with you, always.” – A New Hope
One of the most popular and truest sayings that could ever come from a movie, this line has been used sparingly compared to others, but it’s been one of the most inspiring to be certain.
More lines to quote you have?