The 10 Most Realistic Pandemic Movies

Movies are a beloved outlet, treasured respite, and a cherished escape for most people. Today, the COVID-19 pandemic proves that. It mirrors pandemic movies, some of which give hope that the outbreak will end soon. Here is a list of pandemic movies whose stories are about the world’s end but with humanity. Watching them can be entertaining, especially in these challenging times. This article explores ten movies about widespread diseases, outbreaks, viruses, and pandemics.
1. Outbreak – 1995
The Outbreak is one of the most popular pandemic movies. The action thriller features a deadly virus similar to Ebola that spreads in some parts of the United States and California. The airborne virus was a threat to the civilization of the affected countries. It starts with the smuggling of an African monkey having the virus in the United States. Later the outbreak spreads in California town. A team of doctors, including Dustin Hoffman, a contagious disease expert, and Rene Russo, his ex-wife, are brought to control the spread. Though the Army intervenes, the doctors have to fight to save the residents.
2. Contagion – 2011
Contagion is a thriller that focuses on a virus outbreak that started in Hong Kong. Paltrow contracts the virus and dies after four days. Before his death, he had spread the virus to many people leading to millions of death. The movie is similar to the current novel coronavirus causing COVID-19 since the virus originally came from animals. However, there are some differences. Over 20% of those infected with the Contagion die, whereas the current outbreak has a 2% death rate.
3. World War Z – 2013
World War Z is partially about the pandemic and partially about the zombie apocalypse. It all starts when Gerry Lane, a former UN investigator, and his family are stuck in traffic. He senses that the traffic jam was not an ordinary one. Gerry confirms his suspicions when the city breaks into chaos. A lethal virus was spreading through one bite turning humans into vicious and feral creatures. The pandemic threatens to end the human race, inspiring Gerry to search for the infection source and a way to curb the spread.
4. 28 Days Later – 2008
28 Days Later is a post-pandemic and zombie apocalyptic movie, much similar to World War Z. Some animal rights activists let out a chimp carrying the Rage virus originating from a medical lab. One day, Jim, who works as a bike courier4 in London, wakes up from a coma and finds the city deserted. While on the run from the zombies, he meets survivors like Selena and Frank, a cab driver. Jim joins them in their journey, hoping to find a safer place.
5. The Andromeda Strain – 1971
The Andromeda Strain is based on a novel by the same name written by Michael Crichton. It is about a research satellite in the United States containing a deadly microscopic organism that crashes in Arizona town. A group of scientists assembles to figure out and hold the virus that killed all the town’s citizens.
6. Quarantine – 2008
It starts with reporter Angela and Scott, her cameraman doing a story at night. She seeks to cover a story about night-shift firefighters to be covered in a reality TV program. Later she receives a late-night call which leads them to an apartment in Los Angeles. There they find police investigating horrific screams that were in the building. The emergency workers and the TV team meet an older woman who instantly attacks them. They realize the CDC workers have sealed the building, which becomes the beginning of the attacks.
7. I Am Legend – 2007
Robert Neville is a brilliant scientist who survives the artificial plague that turns people into bloodthirsty mutants. He looks for possible survivors in New York City as he seeks a cure using his immune blood. Neville realizes he is outnumbered, and no mutant is on his side. Instead, they await him to do something that will deliver him into their hands.
8. 12 Monkeys
James Cole learns the hard way how difficult traveling back in time is. He is detained in 2030 and gets recruited for a mission that sent him to 1990. He gathers information on a plague that will dispatch the majority of the population in the world. In support of Jeffrey, James gets a way of cooperation. He ignores the help of Dr. Kathryn Railly, who is the medical gatekeeper.
9. Death In Venice – 1971
Death In Venice features Gustave Aschenbach as he travels to a resort in Venice to clear out artistic and personal stress. However, he lacks peace after getting attracted to a teenage boy called Tadzio. Venice encounters a cholera outbreak that threatens both their lives.
10. Black Death – 2010
During the 14th century, the bubonic plague occurred in England. Knight Ulric recruited Osmund, a young monk, to be the leader of a group of soldiers. They are to go to a mysterious village where plague victims are resurrecting with the help of a necromancer. Osmund agreed to the quest, but he plans to look for Averill, who was missing. Averill was dating him until the plague broke and left him. She promised Osmund to come back soon, but she was never seen ever since. However, they encounter imagined darkness on their way.