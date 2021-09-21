The 7 Greatest Spider-Man Super Villains of All-Time

Throughout his web-slinging days, Spider-Man has encountered many interesting folks that want to rip off his mask and beat him to a pulp. We’ve seen all sorts of beings. Interestingly enough a lot of these beings used to be humans that became genetically modified due to some horrific accident or experiment similar to how Peter Parker gained his abilities. Unfortunately, rather than set up shop and became a neighborhood villains, most of them decided to use their gifts to take revenge on the world and for their own personal gain. The list of villains even includes some of Spidey’s former lovers and friends. He’s been through a lot.
When your foes can come from anywhere it can be really detrimental to your mental health. Pair that up with a constant reminder of the danger around you and it may explain why Peter Parker has trouble staying in a committed relationship. Best friends turned super villains, lovers turned burglars, and even mentors trying to throw you out of the window of a 70 story building. Spidey has not had it easy. But if we can agree on one thing is that Spider-Man has some of the greatest villains ever created in any medium. With so many villains we felt compelled to look through the world of Spider-Man and find the villains that left us entranced. The villains had grit and gave Spidey a run for his money. These are seven supervillains that we consider to be the best that the universe of Spider-Man has to offer.
1. Green Goblin
There is no complete Spider-Man list without the mention of one of his greatest enemies, Green Goblin. Marvel describes him as “There is no shortage of great villains within the world of Spider-Man (poor Peter), but there are none more feared or deranged than Norman Osborn’s Green Goblin. Perhaps the very antithesis of New York’s resident Wall-Crawler, the Goblin does not use his power for responsibility or the betterment of society, but instead to reign down chaos and destruction. Mr. Osborn was the result of his turbulent upbringing, which manifested itself in the villainous persona he would one day grow up to inhabit completely.”
What makes Green Goblin one of Spider-Man’s greatest villains is the sheer scope of his persona. Norman Osborn isn’t just a nobody in Peter Parker’s life. Norman Osborn is the father of Peter Parker’s greatest friend, Harry Osborn. He was a mentor to Peter. So when Peter found out the true identity behind Green Goblin, his heart broke. He was unable to tell his friend the truth and let him live a lie. Throughout the years Green Goblin and Spider-Man have clashed multiple times. As Norman Osborn lost himself to his evil persona his face became more and more deformed until he fully resembled Green Goblin and no trace of Norman Osborn was left. Green Goblin is also the main antagonist to one of the greatest Spider-Man storylines ever written, The Death of Gwen Stacey.
2. Venom
Every hero has an equal no matter how powerful they are. Spider-Man is no different. Venom is a symbiote alien being that is able to merge with a host and allow them to possess supernatural abilities. Marvel describes Venom as “A hulking and twisted distortion of Spider-Man, Venom is the result of an alien symbiote merged with a human holding a bitter grudge against Peter Parker. This combination has proven nearly lethal to the wall-crawler numerous times. Despite his hatred of Spider-Man, Venom has a twisted sense of morality, avoiding harming anyone he deems to be innocent and even performing heroic deeds. However, it is never clear how long Venom’s darker impulses can be held in check. No matter how hard anyone tries to keep the symbiote down, Venom always manages to come back, like a plague.”
Venom originally merged with Spider-Man and allowed him to become Symbiote Spider-Man with enhanced capabilities. Unfortunately, this also means that the symbiote in him affected his cognitive thought and implemented ideas of their own. Chaotic and destructive ideas. So Spider-Man forced him out and he sought a new host, Eddie Brock. Eddie Brock has a deep hatred for Spider-Man so his views align with Venom making him the perfect host. Although Venom’s end goal is to join back together with Spider-Man and make use of his abilities. Venom has also been shown to act alongside Spider-Man when their goals align. Even though he posses alien-like abilities, Venom has some great weaknesses that Spider-Man can easily exploit. Venom is sensitive to ultra-sonic noises. They send his atoms into disarray and can potentially separate him from his host. He is one of Spider-Man’s greatest villains because he can go toe to toe with Spidey and presents to us what an evil Spider-Man would be like. He is almost a vigilante, offering to save rather than destroy on multiple occasions. He’s not a fan of taking innocent lives and tries to avoid it as much as possible. He has become a sort of anti-hero. Using his own methods to dispose of villains and save others.
3. Doctor Octopus
Nothing feels worse than watching someone who mentored you go against their own beliefs and fall victim to a life of crime. Well, that’s what happened to Peter Parker with Otto Octavius. Otto Octavius was a prized scientist before he turned into his villain alias Doctor Octopus. Marvel describes his fall into crime as “During an accidental radiation leak that ended in an explosion, the apparatus became fused to Octavius’ body. It was later revealed that the radiation (or possibly his own latent mutation) had mutated his brain so that he could control the movement of the arms using his thoughts alone. The tentacles have since been surgically removed from his body, although Octavius retains the power to control them telepathically from a great distance. The accident also seemingly damaged his brain (although it was later suggested that what was interpreted as brain damage was, in fact, his mind rewiring itself to accommodate four extra limbs), and the scientist turned to a life of crime.”
Spider-Man and Otto have a pretty interesting relationship. Doctor Octopus was able to beat Spider-Man senseless during their first meeting causing Spider-Man to almost give up being a superhero. Human Torch came in and helped Spidey and Peter gained back his confidence. Then Otto almost fatally stabbed Spider-Man’s love interest, Cat Woman which left her in critical condition. This caused Peter to enter a rage and beat Doctor Octopus senseless which made Doctor Octopus live in fear of spiders. Until Spider-Man let Otta beat him back so that he could use him to save New York City from a nuclear reactor. Yeah, pretty interesting.
4. Kraven The Hunter
Kraven isn’t necessarily a villain but a hunter. His sole purpose is to live for the hunt and chooses to do so with his bare arms. He seeks to hunt Spider-Man to prove that he is the greatest hunter alive. Marvel describes him as “Kraven was a maniacal big game hunter who sought to defeat Spider-Man to prove that he was the greatest hunter in the world. Unlike other hunters, he typically disdained the use of guns or bow and arrows preferring to take down large dangerous animals with his bare hands even though he often made elaborate preparations to weaken a quarry beforehand. He also used a mystical serum to give him similar strength to Spider-Man, but even without the serum, he was a threat to the wall-crawler. However, Kraven’s continual underestimation of the superhero’s resourcefulness made him a frustrating quarry.”
Much like Spider-Man’s other foes on this list, Kraven has shown that he will stick to his ideals no matter what. When fighting with Spider-Man and getting the upper hand, he realizes that his lover, Calypso, had drugged Spider-Man and caused him to lose his Spidey-Sense. Believing that if he beat Spider-Man in a weakened form he would not be able to boast about his hunt he gave up the fight. Kraven is also part of one of the greatest Spider-Man storylines ever written, The Last Hunt. In this story, Kraven defeats Spider-Man and buries him alive. Kraven uses this time to don the mask of Spider-Man and perform heroic duties. He wished to prove to himself and to Spider-Man that he was far greater than Peter could ever dream of being. It’s an incredible story and one that we can’t recommend enough. With the new slew of video games, it would be incredible to see if someone could pick up this storyline and implement it into a Marvel game somehow.
5. Kingpin
One of the most untouchable villains in Spider-Man’s roster of troublesome villains. Wilson Fisk has his teeth sunk into almost every aspect of the city which allows him to move almost freely and without much repercussion. Marvel describes him as “Wilson Fisk was not always the feared crime boss he would grow up to be. As a child, Wilson was a highly unpopular and chubby boy who was mercilessly picked on by his peers. Not partaking in the usual athletic activities of kids his age, Fisk discovered a knack for uncovering the weaknesses of others—and using them to his advantage. This proved a much-desired skill he’d carry into adulthood as the criminal mastermind of New York.”
Fisk isn’t just a criminal mastermind, he’s also any strength builders body dream. Although he appears to be a bulky character, almost all of Fisk’s bulk is straight muscle, not fat. This can explain why he’s able to make holes in the ground and punch Spider-Man through walls. It’s one of the reasons why he’ll launch himself into battle with super-powered heroes and not worry about getting beaten to a pulp. They can’t. He’s one of the more interesting villains as well since he boasts no real super-human abilities. His intelligence and criminal mind are what land him on this roster of incredible super villains. Being able to control a city from the underground is no small feat.
6. Sandman
Afraid of being buried alive? Well thanks to Sandman, this is constantly a worry in Spider-Man’s mind. Sandman is described by Marvel as “He soon became very successful in the New York criminal underworld, but was arrested, convicted, and forced to spend many years in solitary confinement. Upon his released he discovered that his long-time girlfriend Marcy Conroy had left him for Vic Rollins, another member of his gang. In a rage, he got revenge on Rollins and started a lone citywide crime spree. Marko was captured and placed in a maximum-security wing at Ryker’s Island prison but escaped through an unguarded drainage tunnel.
With the FBI and police on his tail, Marko traveled south and sought refuge in a place where he was unlikely to be found: an atomic testing site near Savannah, Georgia. As he rested on a nearby beach, the experimental reactor’s steam system exploded, bombarding him with a massive dose of radiation and apparently bonding his body with the sand. Awakening after a brief period of unconsciousness, Marko discovered his newly acquired ability to transform into a sand-like substance he could manipulate and reshape at will. Now easily able to elude authorities, the Sandman was born.” The Sandman has one of the most interesting and terrifying abilities from all of Spider-Man’s foes. Having the ability to control a whole terrain of the land is no small feat. If it wasn’t for his weakness to water then Spider-Man could be living forty feet below ground right now.
7. Black Cat
Felicia Hardy isn’t your average villain. Well, none of the ones on this list are or else they’d be long forgotten in the thousands of pages of Spider-Man comics. But Felicia Hardy stands out even above the ones on this list. She is not only one of Spider-Man’s greatest enemies, but one of his closest allies. Someone that Peter Parker has at different points in time, shown love for. Marvel describes her beginnings as “Felicia grew up as the daughter of a world-famous cat burglar named Walter Hardy. Walter taught her to be confident and to seize life by the horns. Assaulted by her college boyfriend Ryan, Felicia began to train in martial arts and acrobatics, her ultimate goal to kill her rapist.
Before she could, Ryan was killed by a drunk driver. Unable to exact revenge against the man who ruined her life, Felicia became a cat burglar like her father, determined to be even better than he was. Donning a black costume and mask, she became the Black Cat and sought to steal from the world to replace what was taken from her. Her first act as Black Cat was to break her dying father out of prison. Despite Spider-Man’s interference, she succeeded; though Walter died at home shortly after.” She is a troubled character that struggles with doing the right thing. Spider-Man has tried time and time to pull her out of the darkness and lead her into a life of heroics. But at multiple points in time Felicia has betrayed Spider-Man.