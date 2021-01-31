The Absolute Best Anime Songs By FabvL

FabvL (pronounced Fable) is one of the most popular artists in the nerd culture music industry. He started focusing on original video game music and in 2018, he released a full album called Daybreak. The Daybreak album includes songs that are based on many video games such as Fortnite, Destiny 2, Cuphead, Warframe, Overwatch, Red Dead Redemption, We Happy Few, Five Nights at Freddy’s, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Monster Hunter: World, and more. FabvL has since broadened his horizons to focus on creating content focused around anime and manga, though occasionally he will release a song based on video games such as Impostor (Inspired by “Among Us.”) He states on his YouTube channel that he uploads a new, original song (sometimes inspired by nerd culture) every other Saturday at 8 am PST. While most of his music revolves around some form of nerd culture, he does have a few songs that are based on his own life such as “I Believe in You,” “Right Now,” and most recently “Come Around.” All of his music, regardless of topic, is outstanding and absolutely worth a listen! So, let’s get into my personal favorite anime-inspired songs from the legend himself, FabvL!
10. Feel Alive
Feel Alive is a rap written by FabvL and features another big YouTube musician, Dreaded Yasuke. Feel Alive is based on the character Sasuke Uchiha from the popular anime series, Naruto. In the song, he references Sasuke’s familial loss “Family line turned to nothing, thoughts of murder got me buzzing.” The song itself has a pretty dark beat with some sweet guitar with a softer chorus that shows both sides of Sasuke. The song is super catchy and easy to sing along to after listening to it for hours on end (as you should.)
9. Auburn Crown (Naruto)
Another song based on Naruto and coincidentally enough is centered around Sasuke’s brother, Itachi. In the song, FabvL takes the role of Itachi speaking directly to Sasuke, apologizing for not giving him what he deserved and accepting death, “I’ll always love you like you’ve never known, we never got to have a proper home, but I tried, I tried, I tried, and this is why I’ll die tonight.” While I have yet to actually finish the Naruto series, I still enjoy this song quite a bit and I understand the message that it is delivering. Now, I just need to find time to finish the series, so I can love it even more.
8. Invincible & Free (My Hero Academia)
Invincible & Free is a song based on the incredibly popular anime, My Hero Academia. The song is written from Mirio “LeMillion” Togata’s perspective and relays his need to become a hero in order to save and protect people. “When the people need a light, know I’ll always be there jumpin’ in the fight. Never had to question what was wrong from what is right. Never needed one for all got villains in my sight. You’ll be alright.” This is also a reference to Mirio being All Might’s original choice to become the successor to his Quirk, One-For-All. While this song is nowhere near the heaviest song in FabvL’s discography, it’s certainly one of the most empowering.
7. 100% of Me (My Hero Academia)
100% of Me is the second My Hero Academia song on the list. From the very beginning of the song, you can get a glimpse of what you’ve gotten yourself into as it immediately throws you into a beat build-up (not unlike a build-up of powerful ability energy!) The song is sung through Izuku “Deku” Midoriya’s perspective and gives listeners a taste of what it might be like to experience 100% of Deku’s power when he needs to protect someone.
6. Cast From Fire (Inspired by “Avatar: The Last Airbender”)
Cast From Fire is told from the perspective of Prince Zuko, a firebender from Avatar: The Last Airbender. It captures part of his redemption arc beautifully and I love it. It’s not a typical FabvL song and speaks to his ability to keep audiences on their toes, but then 2 minutes and 55 seconds in, he gives us a taste of the crazy FabvL vocals that I have fallen in love with. All around, Cast From Fire is absolutely wonderful.
5. Won’t Fall Down
Won’t Fall Down features Joey Nato, another popular artist who grew on YouTube. It is told from the perspective of Goku, the protagonist of the Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball GT, and Dragon Ball Super series’. This is one of the coolest FabvL songs and is especially great if you’re looking for motivation to go get some exercise done. I mean, who doesn’t want to feel like Goku while they train?
4. Never Fall Apart
The only thing better than a song about Goku from Dragon Ball Z? A song about Vegeta from Dragon Ball Z! Never Fall Apart is exactly that, it feels very much like a sequel to Won’t Fall Down, but in the classic aggressive and egotistical Vegeta fashion. Won’t Fall Down and Never Fall Apart were actually the 2 main reasons I wanted to start watching Dragon Ball, so I owe it to FabvL for introducing me to the show.
3. Straight to the Top (Inspired by “Dragon Ball”)
If you haven’t noticed a pattern by now, I am a bit of a sucker for Dragon Ball anime songs. Straight to the Top is a pretty heavy rap about one of the most iconic Dragon Ball villains of all time, Frieza. The song features another prominent member of the nerdcore scene on YouTube, GameboyJones and boy does he go off on the track. It’s a banger and if you’re a fan of Dragon Ball, I highly suggest you take a listen right now.
2. Cross My Heart (Inspired by “My Hero Academia”)
Cross My Heart is by far one of the heaviest songs that FabvL has ever put out, second only to #1 on this list (you can tell I like heavy, can’t you?) The song is written from the perspective of one of the most popular My Hero Academia villains, Dabi. Ironically enough, FabvL almost ditched his one, but thankfully he didn’t as it’s one of my favorite songs that he’s released.
1. Fake Crowns (Inspired by “Dragon Ball Super”)
Okay, okay, this is the last Dragon Ball song, I promise. I’ve had Fake Crowns playing on repeat for the last week – it’s so good. Fake Crowns is told through the perspective of Lord Beerus, a massive antagonist in Dragon Ball Super and Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods. I wish I had finished Dragon Ball Z before the song was released, because now I have to catch up with the series and movies in order to completely understand the lyrics, but it doesn’t stop me from wholeheartedly enjoying the hell out of it. This is by far one of my favorite FabvL songs of all time.