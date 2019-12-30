The Airbnb House Star Wars Fans Have Been Looking For

Now that Disney has gone full-on Star Wars and is rocking the franchise for every cent it can get it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise to see that there’s an Airbnb open and ready for business with several different rooms, all of them with different features, including the hallways, that can offer up a unique vacation stay and make a person feel as though they’ve just entered a galaxy far, far away. Seriously this might make a lot of people laugh just for the novelty of it since someone went out of their way to make sure that a stay in this place will make you feel as though you’ve visited at least a few different corners of the Star Wars universe in style. It’s a little spendy when you get a look at the price, but for the experience it’s a definite must since the reviews are quite positive and there’s a little something for all of your Star Wars nuts that want to take a trip and lose themselves in the fantasy of the science fiction classic that’s been around for decades now.
Even the connecting hallway is decked out in the appearance that makes one think of Han and Chewie racing along the corridors of the Millennium Falcon. Thankfully you won’t have to deal with any faulty wiring or sparking and hissing from the panels around you upon walking through this corridor. But the sheer joy of making your walk down this hall would be enough to put a smile on your face if you’re a Star Wars fan since it would feel as though you’ve left reality behind and are now a part of the story. One can just imagine how kids that have seen the movies might react to a place such as this since there’s so much detail put into every part of it that it feels almost like walking on the set of one of the movies, but with a lot more comfort since it’s a place to stay and relax instead of a set where one would be fighting to survive the First Order.
Aside from the carbonite statue rug this room is pretty cool. Oh what the heck, the rug is awesome as well. It’s funny to think that at one time The Empire Strikes Back was thought to be horrible, but eventually it became regarded as one of the best Star Wars movies ever. Anyone getting a feeling that the trend might continue after another decade or so has passed and another trilogy gets a horrible review from the fans? Ah well, this room is great since it gives a much lighter feeling that one can enjoy if they ignore the frozen human on the floor.
If you’re the woodsy type and enjoyed the Dagobah scenes in TESB and Return of the Jedi then this room might be for you since it’s all about the fetid swamp were Master Yoda ended up after The Revenge of the Sith. The diminutive Jedi called this place home for many years and as you can probably imagine he learned to live with the big nasties that call the place home. As Luke found out though it’s not exactly a place you want to be stranded when it comes to surviving since just about everything on Dagobah is out to eat something else to survive, as that’s the cruel circle of life. Thankfully you get to relax and enjoy the scenery without the added dangers.
No wampas here are there? This room, modeled after the ice planet Hoth, is actually quite stunning since it gives off a very cool look, pun VERY intended, and yet at the same time is quite artfully done. Thankfully no practical joker decided to paint the image of a snarling wampa on the back of the door since that might be something disturbing to wake up to.
Is this a perfect kids room or what? Your younglings can feel like podracers for a night or two in these twin engine beds and might even stay up part of the night just for the experience. Someone went to a lot of effort for this and it shows.
Mustafar is probably one of the last places that a person would want to go if they had a choice, but hey, at least it would be warm, if only slightly stifling.
It’s easy to think of this as the royal palace on Naboo since we still haven’t managed to see all that much of Alderaan when compared to the other planets and what they have to offer. In fact the most we’ve seen of Alderaan is in the comics really.
This would probably be more like a king or queen’s bed on the forest moon of Endor since if you can imagine the little furry folk probably sleep on straw and other materials they can gather. But thankfully you can relax in comfort during your stay.
All in all this looks like a place that any Star Wars fan would love.