Home
Entertainment
The Baby Jar Jar Binks Just Might be the Cutest of Them All

The Baby Jar Jar Binks Just Might be the Cutest of Them All

2 mins ago

Ever wonder what you’d get if you crossed Dumbo with a tadpole? Baby Jar Jar Binks is the likely result since artist Leonardo Viti, who was responsible for baby Jabba the Hutt if you recall, has been at it again trying to steal the thunder from Baby Yoda of The Mandalorian. It sounds more than than accurate to say that a lot of people might have never thought that we were going to be debating just which baby version of which character is the cutest, the current candidates being Baby Yoda, Baby Groot, Baby Jabba the Hutt, and now Baby Jar Jar. People are already going gaga over the little chubby version of the Gungan and to be fair he is kind of cute but he also looks like he’d be just as much trouble as a baby as he was in his adult years. If anyone remembers, Jar Jar was a walking accident just waiting to happen most times since he either didn’t pay attention to his surroundings or was hopeless in just about every sense of the word. The hatred that he brought about in so many people though is something that this cute little picture might help to alleviate, though as Kevin Burwick of MovieWeb has said, most of those that enjoyed Jar Jar back in the day were kids at the time, so it could be that the hatred of the character is still bound to hold out.

The idea that Jar Jar was ever a racist character is still a bit ridiculous to this day since those that called him out for being a negative black stereotype are about the same as those today that feel the need to call out anything and everything they see as inherently racist. It kind of makes a person wonder if those same people would speak up against this image or if they’d turn around and start making cooing noises and prove that hypocrisy is still alive and well. The idea of which character is cuter though is all a matter of perspective and personal taste to be fair since Baby Yoda was such a massive surprise that people couldn’t help but be taken with the little guy when he first showed up on The Mandalorian. Baby Groot was kind of a given since despite the fact that characters do die in the MCU it would have been kind of odd to see a figure like Groot just up and vanish with only one showing. As far as Baby Jabba goes, well, it’s far cry from the grub we got to see in The Clone Wars movie and a darn site cuter. This would definitely appear to be as far as Baby Jar Jar is going to go if only because there’s really no place in the Star Wars universe for him at this time since the Gungans haven’t really shown up in force since the prequels and during the Clone Wars series. As far as the race it might be fair to state that some people are glad to see that they’re not as prominent any longer, but it’s kind of hopeful that if Star Wars moves forward that they’ll be a part of the universe still since they are a fairly interesting species.

Gungans are definitely an oddity in the Star Wars universe, and that’s saying a lot considering how many alien species there are between the current canon and the Legends canon. If Disney was going to be smart they’d find a way to do more than just cherry-pick from the Legends canon and discover a way to integrate the stories that have already been developed and the stories they wish to tell, as it could appease fans on a level that might do more than just revive the franchise. As far as Gungans go it does feel as though they’re pretty much confined to Naboo apart from several of their people that might find the need to travel off-planet, but that could work in favor of the overall story as well. If anyone had the nerve to create a story having to do with Naboo and its various people it might be that we would get a chance to see a baby Gungan, perhaps even a Baby Jar Jar at one point. It might actually be interesting to watch him grow up as the klutz he’s always been and come to see just why the other Gungans want to avoid him as much as possible. After all, in The Phantom Menace he had been banished and it was made fairly clear that he was a screw-up from the word go. So maybe down the line another Star Wars story would be feasible, perhaps a TV show or even just a short film that could better explain this character and perhaps even end up gaining him a few more fans.


About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Wake has been a freelance writer for the past several years now and has continued to do what he loves to do while attempting to get his work out to the masses. His greatest loves in life are writing, being a family man, and entertaining readers with his take on pop culture as it continues to change throughout the years.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Simpsons Star Wars
Why The Simpsons Composer Alf Clausen Was Fired Three Years Ago
Ricky Braddy
The Voice Will Be Doing At-Home Remote Shows
What We Learned from The Hanna Season 2 Trailer
Why We Need Ghost Rider in The MCU And Who Should Play Him
Why Obi-Wan Kenobi Is The Real Hero of The Star Wars Franchise
Looks Like the Spy vs. Spy Movie is Back on With New Director
New Space Jam Movie Logo Revealed by Lebron James
What The Live-Action Hercules Movie Needs To Be Successful
The Baby Jar Jar Binks Just Might be the Cutest of Them All
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nina Arianda
10 Things You Didn’t Know about David Costabile
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Matty Blake
Remembering Famed G.I. Joe Artist Hector Garrido
Five X-Men Villains We Need to See Debut in The MCU
Snowflake is Marvel’s First Non-Binary Superhero
There’s a Rumor that Marvel is Taking Over DC Comics
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
https://www.looper.com/152817/mortal-kombat-reboot-to-shoot-in-australia-later-this-year/
Comparing Mortal Kombat Characters to Yu-Gi-Oh! Characters
NASCAR and F1 Drivers are Competing Against Gamers Amidst Race Cancellations
Bernie Sanders Promises to Learn How to Play Minecraft
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s Rarest Details