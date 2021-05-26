The “Backyard Scientist” Decided to Make Toys More Dangerous

It shouldn’t need saying but still “Don’t try this at home” is the general idea when watching this video since unless a person is a trained engineer or is being closely watched by someone that knows how to apply a tourniquet. Some folks aren’t happy with how toys are created, to begin with, and it shows since the idea of making toys any more dangerous than they already are, or aren’t, is something that a lot of inquisitive minds have thought about over the years. Of course, those that wonder about it and those that do something about it are two very different types of people. Does anyone remember the hazards that some of the older toys had back in the 80s and even the 90s? Not every toy was a death trap, but some of them were so ill-conceived that kids couldn’t help but get hurt since they either tried to play with the toy in a manner that wasn’t safe, or the toy was simply defective and wasn’t something that should have been marketed in the first place. The toys used in this clip WERE pretty harmless until these guys managed to get hold of them and create a few modifications that would no doubt make the toy manufacturers see red or perhaps claim that they’d come up with a new idea. But it does bring up the idea of why warning labels are necessary since these guys go beyond the limit of good sense and end up making a few things that are a bit more attractive due to the danger they represent. Yes, some people truly love danger, and some people love their fingers and face a little more. The one thing that separates the wounded from those that have fun with toys is common sense, and even back in the day, there wasn’t a lot of it, since some toys have been banned and others have been hopelessly modified until they’re about as safe and boring as can be. Well, they’re safe until these guys get a hold of them.
The four toys we get to see modified in this clip, a Barbie helicopter, an Iron Man action figure, a crocodile game, and a toy police car, are all pretty mundane toys on their own and aren’t really dangerous since they can’t be jammed down a throat or used to strangle anyone that easily. Really, take a look at them and you’ll get it since even the helicopter isn’t quite big enough to shove a child’s head into. But what child wouldn’t want a helicopter that can rocket their Barbie upward at several feet per second? It wasn’t the most impressive, but it was still a work in progress since the thing did ascend. It just didn’t have any control over it. Next was the Iron Man action figure, and this one was almost hard to watch since the figure had to be cored from the bottom to hold the rocket that was meant to elevate it, and yes, jokes are likely to be made when it comes to Iron Man and where his rocket was shoved. To be sure though, the Iron Man figure did blast up toward the ceiling of the roof, where it was stuck, so it did work. But yeah, just imagining how many fingers would be singed or worse is kind of a reason why this wouldn’t be a good idea.
The crocodile game is kind of funny since unless one really ups the ante by putting metal spikes over the teeth, then it’s not too bad. But increasing the snapping power by adding the coil from a mousetrap sounds suspect since the bite force would increase so much that it would likely hurt a person’s fingers more than a little bit. The last toy, however, the police car with the miniature bomb attached to the bottom of it, is something that one can hope a kid never attempts since, despite the fact that the first two attempts didn’t work that well, the thing would eventually go off and in such an enclosed space like a garage, it feels safe to say that the guys might have been taking too big of a risk. Obviously they didn’t think so, but the explosion was a small one, though the guys both stated that they could feel it from where they stood, and that’s not necessarily a good thing. It does make a person wonder how much was packed into that little car, but thankfully it was only enough to make a brick jump. Making toys dangerous isn’t exactly a hobby that people should be racing toward, but it is an interesting thought all the same since some toys are kind of boring. But the thing is, they’re safer that way, even if they don’t have much imagination to them.