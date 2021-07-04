The Bad Batch: “Common Ground” Recap

If anyone mentions that The Bad Batch has become kind of like a running video game they wouldn’t be too far off the mark since each mission asks more and more of the clones and with each outing, they either meet up with someone they’ve known for a while, have to avoid dangerous situations and find a way out of it, or are being forced to grow and adapt like regular human beings. It’s kind of a nice way to go about it really since it shows the evolution of the clones and allows them to keep their individuality as they navigate a universe that they don’t fully understand. While all this is happening they have with them a young clone who wishes to be independent but also part of their group, yet Hunter can’t appear to lighten up and admit that Omega has her uses, at least until the last part of the episode. Oh, before I forget, spoilers ARE coming, so if you haven’t seen the episode you might want to stop reading. The current adventure is one that might not sound that intriguing but if anyone thinks of the Clone Wars it might come into greater focus.
Back from their mission to rescue Omega, the group meets up with Cid again, who already has another mission for them that will take the clones to the planet Raxus, where the leader, Avi Singh, has been taken into custody by the Empire after refusing to simply bend his knee to their rule. Unfortunately, Avi is, or was, a Separatist during the Clone Wars, meaning that the clones have a serious issue in taking the job. Cid not so kindly reminds them that they’re still in her debt, and a job is a job, meaning they don’t have a lot of choices. This time, however, Hunter opts to leave Omega in Cid’s barely trustworthy claws, a decision that Omega is not happy with as Cid sets her to cleaning up until Omega proves to be quite useful in helping Cid make a bit of extra money by playing the dejarik table.
Meanwhile, on Raxus, the clones find that the governor’s mansion is heavily fortified and has clone troopers keeping a close watch on things inside and out, and have cannon-mounted walkers patrolling the area as well. Obviously the Empire is taking every precaution to make certain that their will is being enforced and that everyone knows it. But for Hunter and his group, it’s almost a thing of ease to incapacitate the guards, with the help of the governor’s trusty droid that the clones don’t fully trust. Upon making their way inside and reaching the governor though, Hunter’s group finds that getting in wasn’t the worst part, it’s getting out that would be the most challenging. Commandeering a walker and making their way out of the city is a nightmare scenario, and yet the clones manage to keep a cool head as their walker is disabled and scores of troopers and other walkers are quickly incoming. As Tech manages to fix the walker however they’re able to escape by taking Singh’s directions, which lead them into an inescapable choke point. When Singh reveals a hidden subterranean passage, however, the clones, the governor, and his droid manage to make their way to the forest where Hunter and the others have stashed their ship.
While the governor wants to stay and fight, the clones remind him that living to fight another day is more important, and thus they make their way back to Cid. Upon returning they find out that not only has Omega proven herself to be quite the strategist when playing the game, but she’s managed to make enough money to wipe out their debt with Cid, which is a happy circumstance that Hunter almost ruins by reminding her that they needed Omega to keep a low profile. After a dressing-down from Cid and a meaningful shoulder bump from Wrecker, Hunter decides to challenge Omega to a game, promising that if she wins then she won’t be excluded from any further missions. As the two seat themselves at the holographic table it’s a sure bet, almost, that what happens will strengthen their bond, and make it clear that Omega is more than just a kid.
It’s easy to think of why Hunter would keep Omega out of harm’s way since she is still young and not nearly as hardened like the rest of them. But Omega’s spirit, willingness to stand up for others, and now her strategic mind, are all assets that Hunter might need to realize could be useful to the team. Sure she’s young and needs protecting, but perhaps a bit of training will help that in the days to come. So far The Bad Batch has been the type of show that one can’t help is teaching as well as entertaining.