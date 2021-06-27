The Bad Batch-Lost Bounty Recap

Things have definitely continued to heat up as the clones are currently on the run from one of their own as Crosshair was fully intent on bringing them down, and had their shields nearly ready to fail by the time the clones jumped, minus Omega thanks to Cad Bane. Oh yes, before I forget, SPOILERS ahead, so if you haven’t watched the episode you might want to stop reading now. But moving on, things have been stepped up a notch as the episode focuses mainly on the bounty, that being Omega, and the bounty hunter, Cad Bane, and their current situation. Anyone who watched the Clone Wars series knows that Bane is a tough individual and not sympathetic in the least to anyone, even his droid companion Todo. Of course, Todo isn’t exactly that bright for being a droid, since Omega manages to trick the droid by offering to help to reattach the leg that Hunter shot off in the previous episode. With Todo disabled it’s not too hard for Omega to escape the ship once they land in a derelict building that looks very Kaminoan in its architecture.
It’s not tough to believe that Bane would catch up to Omega quickly, especially since she is his payday, but before he manages to Omega does contact her friends, though they can’t pinpoint her location. Things get worse when Bane catches her and crushes her communication device before dragging her along to meet with Taun We, who has been ordered to pay Bane and bring Omega back to Lama Su, who casually states that she is to be terminated after procuring her DNA. Even more interesting than this is the information that the clones come up with, that Omega is another unaltered clone of Jango Fett, and that the alpha was Boba Fett, who’s gone missing after the war, as many already know. So to be clear, the Kaminoans want their ‘property’ back so that they can harvest what they need from her before she’s destroyed. It makes one wonder if the same fate would have befallen Boba had the young bounty hunter been targeted by the Kaminoans. One can easily think that Jango would have fought the cloners with everything he had to keep Boba safe. Strangely enough, that’s what Fennec Shand is there for as she reveals this after taking on Cad Bane.
The reveal of Shand as she emerges over the body of Taun We, holding Bane’s payment no less, is enough to excite many fans since pitting Shand against Bane feels like a mismatch at first since, in this series, Shand is still young and not quite as experienced, while Bane is a hardened and seasoned veteran of many battles. Once they get into it, however, the evidence that Shand is tougher than she looks comes into play as she gives Bane a fight he didn’t expect, giving as good as she gets until she’s knocked down a couple of times, allowing the blue-skinned Duros to take off after Omega. But the fun part is that Shand keeps coming back, and while Todo attempts to deal with Omega, Shand finally gets the upper hand on Bane as she not only gets away from his twin flamethrowers but also manages to sabotage his ship before making her getaway.
As for Omega, she escapes in an old, malfunctioning flight pod that nearly crashes, at least until the clones miraculously catch her pod with their ship and welcome her back. Now that the truth is known though one can’t help but think that the Kaminoans will be sending every possible resource they have at the clones, and will be looking to take Omega at every turn. What this means for the clones is that very few ports will be safe, since the reach of the cloners appears to extend quite far, and there’s also the danger of the Empire, and Crosshair, and quite possibly a very irate Cad Bane, who isn’t known for losing a bounty all that often. Between all these threats, it’s fair to say that the group won’t be safe anywhere they go, and even Cid’s protection might not be enough at one point.
It does beg the question of whether or not the clones will seek to contact Rex again, or if they’ll see some sense in allying with the Rebellion at some point since it would make a great deal of sense when trying to keep Omega, and themselves, safe from any continued threats. Granted, the Rebellion isn’t that much safer of a location, but it might be interesting to see who might be picked to guest star on the show in future episodes. Plus, it’s interesting to see that Shand isn’t the same type of villainous character that Bane has been since she’s willing to let Omega go after it’s revealed that as long as she’s away from Lama Su, the job has been done. Apparently, not all Kaminoans are that bad.