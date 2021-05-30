The Bad Batch: Rampage Recap

There was definitely a bit of development within the group this time around as the clones found themselves on the run and needing information after the previous episode when a younger Fennec Shand was hot on their trail. Deciding to head to Ord Mantell to find an informant that the Jedi once dealt with, the group finds Cid, a Trandoshan bar owner and informant that’s voiced by none other than well-known actress Rhea Perlman. The only thing is, Cid doesn’t know anything about the bounty hunter, but she does have a proposition for the group in the form of a mission that she needs to be completed to retrieve a youngling to one of her renowned clients. While the group is in need of answers and not another quest, Hunter sees that they have no choice and accepts the bargain, as it’s not just information they’ll be receiving, but a portion of the fee that’s been put up for the youngling’s return. So the group sets out once again to the other side of the planet where Cid has instructed them to go, seeking out a youngling that they have no physical description for but are determined to save. Upon reaching the slave camp and observing a young Falleen child that’s trussed up in chains, the clones assume that the green-skinned child is who they’re there to save. Unfortunately, simply sneaking into the camp isn’t quite as easy as it might sound since the slavers have a creature that’s more than a little adept at sneaking up on Echo. Upon knocking the pale clone unconscious, the rest of the slavers are alerted to the clones’ presence and take them prisoner, fitting them with shock collars that keep them from escaping.
This is where Omega gets her turn to shine since the fact that she’s been left on the ship is almost her downfall, but she does manage to escape and go after the group, which she does in a very unconventional manner when she unlocks a very large cage she finds in the slaver’s possession, a cage that holds a very surprising creature that, from the picture above, is revealed to be a young rancor, which many Star Wars fans know as towering, hulking monstrosities that are feared throughout many parts of the galaxy. Upon being discovered by the slavers, Omega makes it known that she unlocked the cage, which apparently prompts the creature within to break out as it attacks the slavers before running off. This causes enough confusion to allow Wrecker to break his chains and collar and then free the others as they grab their gear and begin to run riot on the slavers, making it clear that they’re out of their league with soldiers that are fully equipped and ready to fight. Wrecker gets his moment to shine in this episode when he, Tech, Omega, and Echo go off after finding out that the young Falleen child is not the one they’re after, as the youngling, Muchi, is actually the rancor, who is a young, female creature that was captured from her owner. Before the group reaches her though, Muchi proves just how tough she is by taking on the slavers and dominating, up until their winged, dragon-like creature starts thumping her around a bit. Muchi manages to gain the upper hand though, causing the creature to flee shortly before Wrecker meets up with her.
It’s at that point that Tech reveals that rancors are very social creatures and adhere to a hierarchy in which to gain their respect, one must beat the alpha. Without another rancor in sight, Wrecker has to get into a slugging match with Muchi, which he somehow wins after the young rancor is knocked down and unable to fight for a moment. With Muchi subdued and willing to play nice with the group, they return to Cid to find out that she discovered Fennec Shand’s name and purpose, but not who hired her. It does feel likely that the clones will be able to figure this one out on their own, especially considering that Omega was treated as a special type of clone on Kamino. With Muchi being reunited with her owner, who is revealed to be Bib Fortuna, Jabba’s number one henchman, the group takes off once again, but with a troubling development that’s been happening for two episodes now, Wrecker’s continual headaches. It could be the chip in his head malfunctioning, or it could be something worse, but it does feel as though it’s going to sort itself out one way or another in the episodes to come. In the meantime, it does feel as though we’re going to see Fennec Shand at least once more, even if it has to be in another season. At this time it’s still a wonder as to when and where the clones are going to be able to rest.