The Bad Batch: Rescue on Ryloth-Recap

When we witnessed the last episode during which the Empire took control of Ryloth, homeworld of the Twi’leks, it appeared as though Clone Force 99 wasn’t going to get involved in the matter outside of running weapons to the resistance. But we probably should have known better, especially since the attempted assassination of Governor Taa (he wasn’t killed, he was simply shot), the Imperials took an even firmer hold of Ryloth as Vice Admiral Rampart cracked down on the resistance as Cham Syndulla and his followers were arrested. Thankfully though, Cham’s daughter Hera managed to get away, and with the frequency given to her by Omega, called in the clones to come help her. In the meantime, Captain Howzer, one of the clones closest to Rampart, has been having doubts about the Imperial rule, since not too long ago they were fighting for the freedom of Ryloth, and are now attempting to subjugate the world and its people in the same manner. When the clones find a way to Ryloth after a little bit of convincing from Omega, they figure that the job isn’t worth the risk, at least until Omega manages to shame them into helping Hera to free her parents and people.
One could have only imagined how tough this would have been since not only does Rampart have his own army with him, and Crosshair of all people, but the fortress in which the Twi’leks are being kept is nearly impregnable. That’s why misdirection was needed, and why it proved to be so valuable. By attacking the refinery instead of the palace, the clones were able to slip in a little bit easier. But the refinery distraction wasn’t exactly simple since Chopper, Hera’s droid, was discovered and almost taken away, which prompted Hera and Omega to steal a shuttle, disable the factory and its cannons, and after picking up Chopper, proceed to the palace. This might have worked, save for one thing. Crosshair knew the tactics being used, as Rampart was already committed to sending his forces to the refinery to take care of the disturbance.
Crosshair knew what Hunter was up to however since he’d already found out that the group was on the planet, and he knew better than to underestimate them. Rampart had yet to learn that lesson since his smug and superior manner made it clear that he didn’t respect the clones in the least bit and thought them inferior to his superior tactics. Those tactics were found to be lacking, but Crosshair might have caught the group if not for Howzer, who, after having a change of heart, allowed the freed Twi’leks and the clones to escape from another part of the palace while he faced his troops. His speech to them was short and didn’t do much but get himself and those that followed him arrested on Crosshair’s orders, but it does represent an interesting shift in the allegiance of the clones since they are free-thinking individuals and the future of the clones is still kind of up in the air at this time. But as for Crosshair, it’s likely obvious to many people just where his loyalties will continue to lie, but there is a twinge of doubt at this point.
Part of that comes from the fact that he didn’t simply shoot Howzer where he stood, while the rest of it is that by the end of the episode he requested permission to hunt down the group on his own, which was granted. The fact that Rampart didn’t argue over this was easy to see since the look on his face was that of a man that’s been punched in a way he didn’t see coming, and has no set defense for. The clones did something he didn’t see coming, somehow, and made it clear that they’re more formidable than the army he brought with him to Ryloth. So allowing Crosshair to go after them makes sense, especially since Crosshair knows how they think, what they’ll do, and possibly how to counter whatever move they might try to execute. In this manner, the action is about to heat up since pitting former allies against one another as enemies is going to be an exciting way to up the danger and to take the story in another direction.
Whether or not Crosshair will finally see that serving the Empire is a bad idea, or if he’ll go out in a blaze of fire as is fitting, is hard to say. But a showdown between Crosshair and his old squad will be interesting to see. As will the continued liberation of Ryloth, now that it’s clear that the Empire is little more than another power-hungry dictatorship that cares nothing for the planet and everything for its resources. This show just keeps getting better with every episode.