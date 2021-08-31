The Best Announcements From Gamescom 2021

Gamescom 2021 virtual event recently concluded and with it came a lot of incredible announcements. For those of you that want a recap or weren’t able to make the show, we’ve gathered up some of the best news from the show. And if you did miss it, man did you miss it. Gamescom 2021 featured new game announcements, release dates, and even some world premiere gameplay trailers.
Marvel’s Midnight Suns
The creators of XCOM, Firaxis, are developing their very own Marvel game titled Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Pretty surprising right? It’s described as a tactical RPG and it’s set to be a Marvel story that takes a darker tone. Players will also be able to customize their very own unique hero to take to battle. From what we know you’ll be able to team up with the likes of Iron Man, Ghostrider, Wolverine, and a few other heroes. We’re hoping we see something similar to what the original Marvel Ultimate Alliance was especially in terms of characters, worlds, and just customizable options. Since Firaxis is developing it we do expect to see the familiar XCOM gameplay and mechanics but implemented into a Marvel storyline. Not much else is known and we can’t wait for Firaxis to give us a glimpse of the gameplay on September 1st.
Saints Row Reboot
Saints Row is getting a new reboot that will be releasing on February 25th, 2022. For those that think they can relive their original Saints Row glory days then you may have to think again. Saints Row will be a completely new story told in one of the most ambitious worlds ever built by Deep Silver. Deep Silver welcomes you to the world of, “Saint Ilesoa vibrant fictional city in the heart of the American SouthWest. In a world rife with crime, where lawless factions fight for power, a group of young friends embark on their own criminal venture, as they rise to the top in their bid to become Self Made.”. We’re excited to see just where Deep Silver takes the Saints Row franchise. If the past few sequels are anything to go by then we can expect some truly over-the-top experiences. With a game show, one thing we can always expect is the announcement of some much-awaited release dates. Gamescom was no different. Some of the biggest names in gaming made their way to the show to announce the release date of some of their hottest titles. Some even announced their titles with a little extra surprise.
Horizon: Forbidden West
Horizon: Forbidden West has been officially delayed. It was originally announced to release sometime this year and was pushed back for a late Q4 release date. Now Guerilla Games has officially announced that Horizon: Forbidden West will release February 22, 2022. So fans of the series will have to wait a little longer to hop back into the technological wildlands. Pre-orders start September 2nd and if you have Horizon itch that you can’t scratch the new Enhanced Performance Update for the original Horizon: Zero Dawn has just launched allowing you to play in 60 FPS and stellar graphics. If you haven’t already seen the gameplay demonstration from the State of Play you can check it out below for a hint at what you can expect when Horizon: Forbidden West launches later this year.
Halo: Infinite
Halo: Infinite finally has its release date, December 8th of later this year. Yeah, pretty soon. Well, considering that Halo: Infinite was originally meant to be an Xbox Series X/S launch title then maybe it’s about time. To make it up to the fans that stood by and waited patiently Microsoft announced an Xbox Series X Halo: Infinite-themed console and controller. It looks beautiful and we can’t wait until we can get our hands on it. They also released a new multiplayer cinematic that you can check out below.
Lego Star Wars – The Skywalker Saga
Lego Star Wars – The Skywalker Saga showcased a brand new gameplay trailer that should leave any Lego Star Wars fan happy. The Skywalker Saga will cover all nine films and is scheduled to be released in Spring 2022. No official date yet but we’re hoping for more news before the year ends. For now, check out the gameplay demonstration from a galaxy far far away.
For a list of full announcements and more coverage on upcoming shows make sure you check back for all the latest gaming news!