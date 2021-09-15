The Best Announcements From The Playstation Showcase

Playstation just unveiled a ton of new games at their September Playstation Showcase and we have the best announcements right here. What is the PlayStation Showcase? Well, it’s an event that Sony has used to announce some of their best exclusives and most highly guarded secrets. Last year’s PlayStation Showcase featured the PS5 price reveal along with some of the exclusives that would be arriving on the console. These featured Spider-Man: Miles Morales, God of War: Ragnarok, Final Fantasy XVI, Hogwarts Legacy, and even a new Five Nights at Freddy’s console game. Yeah, pretty impressive right? Well, this year seemed to follow in the same suit.
After a short preamble by the current President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryan, Sony gifted the players 40 minutes of non-stop game trailers. Some were newly revealed games that blew our minds. Others were games we’ve been yearning to learn more about since their announcements. Today we’ll be showcasing the former. Which announcements left us absolutely jaw dropped? Well, there were quite a few. Obviously, in this day and age keeping something completely, the secret is an incredibly difficult task. So some of these announcements were rumored but it’s always great to see some confirmation and even better to see some visuals with it. So here are the best announcements of the September 2021 PlayStation Showcase.
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake
This announcement sent shivers down the spines of every Star Wars fan in the room. For years many have been hoping that eventually, we could see a return of the 2003 RPG classic from Ea and Bioware. Well, it’s finally here but it won’t be because of EA or Bioware. It is being developed by Aspyr Media which has previously worked on the mobile port of KOTOR. It will be launched as a PS5 exclusive at launch but will later come to PC at an undisclosed date. Aspyr Media has confirmed that they are working to deliver a one-to-one remake of the classic that the fans love. A lot of the original developers from Bioware have since moved on to work at Aspyr Media to help bring back this incredible game to the modern world.
KOTOR is one of the most critically acclaimed RPGs of all time sitting at a 93 Metacritic rating. It is like a grandfather to RPGs and has put in place systems that are still used to this day. So to see it come back to the modern world for a console as powerful as the Playstation 5 is something out of a Star War and RPG fan’s dream journal. Sony is working closely with Aspyr Media and Lucasfilms to ensure that KOTOR can take full advantage of all the capabilities of the PS5.
Star Wars describes the story of KOTOR as “KOTOR, which is part of Legends storytelling, dials the Star Wars clock back to over 4,000 years before the Skywalker saga. The Galactic Republic is at its height and has just been through a major war. Jedi are plentiful, but so are the Sith, and the evil Darth Malak leads a growing legion of dark warriors. Players will go on an epic adventure and, along the way, visit different worlds, amass a party of memorable beings, and uncover their own mysterious past.”. We’re excited to see more of this project and for the full gameplay reveal shortly. Hopefully, this begins a trend for Lucasfilm and they bring back some of their other beloved titles. Star Wars Battlefront 2? Yes, please.
Project Eve
This may be the first time some players hear about this game but this is not the first time that Playstation has shown us, Project Eve. It was first announced with a teaser trailer back in 2019, and Shift Up finally came back and delivered us a full gameplay reveal. And what a reveal it was. Project Eve is Shift Up‘s first console release and they describe it as “In the not-too-distant future, mankind is expelled from Earth after losing the battle against the invaders called the NA:tives. To win back Earth, the player becomes Eve, the survivor of the paratrooper squad deployed from the Colony, who must fight through powerful enemies with new comrades. We invite you to join Eve’s adventure in the face of unknown creatures on a desolate, destroyed Earth.”
Project Eve almost seems to mesh together Bayonetta and Nier Automata. Two games that are hailed for their impressive high octane combat and gameplay. We hope Project Eve can live to the hype because it could become a classic for many gamers that are already fans of those two series. Shift Up went into detail on what we can expect from the combat with Playstation by stating that “As the game progresses, Eve acquires skills and items, growing stronger and stronger. Acquire Beta Gauge (BG) by parrying and evading in combat. You can then use BG to gain skills like piercing super armor, execute sweeping attacks, interrupt enemy combos, and more. Eve also has a Burst Gauge which accumulates with successive parries and combos, which can be used to activate buffs and powerful attacks like a leaping stab. You can also look forward to finding stylish costumes throughout the game to change Eve’s look.” We’re excited to get our hands on Project Eve once it releases.
Tiny Tina’s Wonderland
Borderlands is back, and in a way that looks to reinvent the franchise and breathe new life into a world using one of the series most iconic and beloved characters, Tiny Tina. Tiny Tina’s Wonderland looks to expand on the incredibly popular Borderlands 2 DLC, Tiny Tina’s Assualt on Dragon Keep. For those that aren’t familiar, Tiny Tina’s Assualt on Dragon Keep was a side story DLC that was set in the imaginative mind of Tiny Tina as she and the vault hunters played a game of Bunkers and Badasses, the in-game equivalent to Dungeons and Dragons. The DLC was received with high reviews from the fans thanks to the incredibly spontaneous and randomness of the gameplay. The story was made up by Tiny Tina so you can only imagine what a quirky teen that’s in love with dynamite can think up. We’re excited to see how things will go now that Tiny Tina is older and with a full game to showcase her abilities.
Gearbox describes this new adventure as “Embark on an epic adventure full of whimsy, wonder, and high-powered weaponry! Magic, bullets, and broadswords collide across this chaotic fantasy world brought to life by the unpredictable Tiny Tina. Roll your own multiclass hero and loot, shoot, slash, and cast your way through outlandish monsters and loot-filled dungeons on a quest to stop the tyrannical Dragon Lord. Join the party, throw on your adventuring boots, and be Chaotic Great!” We’re excited to see just how out of this world Gearbox can make this adventure when it releases next year on March 25th, 2022.
Forspoken
A speaking amulet, a weird portal, and an unknown world? That’s how the Forspoken trailer began. This is a game that every player should keep on the radar for a multitude of reasons. It’s being produced by Square Enix which is one of the biggest studios in the video game world. They have produced the Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts titles to say the least, so the game will be surrounded by talented individuals that are veterans in the video game world. It is being developed by Luminous Productions the team behind the critically acclaimed Final Fantasy XV. The team of writers behind it bolsters some incredible names like Amy Hennig, one of the incredible writers behind the Uncharted Series. The soundtrack is being created by Bear McCreary the composer behind God of War and The Walking Dead. Pretty impressive right? Putting all this talent behind a brand new IP is always a risk but we’re keeping our eyes on it because it seems that this may be one of the surprise hits of the coming year.
Luminous Productions describes Forspoken as “Frey is a directionless, gritty yet street smart young woman who has persevered despite her rough upbringing in New York City. And her life hasn’t really gotten any easier now that she’s about to turn 21. Things take a turn for the unexpected when she’s magically transported to Athia, a land where fantasies and nightmares are suddenly very real. Playing as Frey, you’ll need to harness newly discovered magical abilities to battle the terrifying monsters that inhabit the land. To have a chance of returning home, she’ll also have to contend with the Tantas — destructive and twisted all-powerful matriarchs who have dominion over Athia. ”
Alan Wake Remastered
PlayStation fans will finally get to experience the thrilling story of Alan Wake with Alan Wake Remastered coming to Playstation 4 and Playstation 5 on October 5th of this year. Alan Wake Remastered will feature everything that made the original a must-play and also includes the two-story expansions The Signal and The Writer.
Remedy fills us in on the story so far “Alan Wake, a bestselling writer, comes to behind the wheel of a crashed car. It’s night. He is in a primordial forest outside the small town of Bright Falls, Washington. Wake has hit his head. He is missing a week. His photographer wife, Alice, is missing. The couple came to the idyllic Bright Falls to heal, a departure from the pressure cooker of their celebrity life in New York City. Wake hasn’t been able to write in a long time. Their relationship has seen better days. Now Wake finds pages of a novel he seems to have written, even though he can’t remember writing it. The story is called “Departure”. It’s a horror story. He is the main character in it. In the story, Bright Falls is taken over by a Dark Presence. The story is coming true. Locals, possessed by supernatural darkness, stalk Wake in the forest. As his journey spirals deeper into the darkness of the night, Wake tries to hold on to the tattered remnants of his sanity, to find answers to the nightmarish mystery he faces. Using the light of his flashlight as a weapon, he is forced to fight for his life and the life of Alice. ”
Tchia
Probably one of the more interesting and unique games to be announced at the showcase, Tchia seems to be a labor of love dedicated to the home of Awaceb, New Caledonia. Awaceb is a studio formed by two childhood games and Tchia is a game set in their homeland of New Caledonia. From what they’ve shown us, it takes the culture of the island and integrates it into the game in a way that is accessible to everyone. They wanted to make a game that was easy to pick up and just immerse yourself in.
They describe Tchia as a “very analogic and physical game. It was my motto from the very start to give it a “Toy Box” feeling, reminiscent of playing with toys as a kid. Locomotion is super important for any game offering a lot of exploration, and we wanted to make moving around fun in and of itself. You can climb any surface and glide across the map with ease. All trees are physically simulated and climbable, and Tchia can catapult herself through the air using the springiness of a coconut tree for example. We also have a tricks system that lets you do cool flips and dives while jumping around! And for longer distances, you can use your boat to sail away! One important feature is Tchia’s Soul Jumping powers. You’re able to take control of any physical object or animal in the world.”
Marvel’s Wolverine
Insomniac is at it again. In this most recent PlayStation Showcase, they announced the development of a brand Wolverine game being developed by the incredible minds that brought us Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Ryan Schneider went further into detail and let PlayStation know that “Marvel’s Wolverine is a standalone game being directed by Brian Horton (creative director) and Cameron Christian (game director), who recently led the creative efforts on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a game we’re extremely proud of at Insomniac. In the vein of our Spider-Man games, our goal here is to not only respect the DNA of what makes the character so popular but also look for opportunities to make it feel fresh and truly reflect the Insomniac spirit. Even though Marvel’s Wolverine is very early in development, from what I’ve seen of its emotional narrative and cutting-edge gameplay (see what I did there?), the team is already creating something truly special.”
This came as a complete surprise to us and the fan base. Most were expecting some Spider-Man 2 news, so when those adamantine claws came from the grisly hands at the bar our minds melted. Insomniac is looking to tell a much more mature story with Marvel’s Wolverine so we’re excited to see the direction they take and how our favorite clawed hero plays when they are ready to release a full gameplay trailer.
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
This one was expected but it doesn’t mean that it wasn’t going to leave us drooling with our mouths open. Marvel’s Spider-Man is back with the second installment in the series. And boy are we ready. Ryan Schneider describes it as “While pushing the capabilities of the console will be very exciting, we’re equally pumped to craft all-new stories for Peter and Miles in this sequel. Just as in our previous Spider-Man games, we not only want to tell a great Super Hero story but also deliver a compelling human story, one full of heart and humor that dives deep into the people behind the mask. Much of the development team that brought you Marvel’s Spider-Man is returning to produce Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, including Bryan Intihar (creative director) and Ryan Smith (game director). Today’s game footage trailer is merely just a glimpse at what’s in store in terms of the new abilities our heroes will acquire, suits they will wear (more on that some other time), and the villains that will try to hunt them down. And speaking of villains, did you catch that final line at the end of the trailer? We’re so happy to announce that Tony Todd (of Candyman fame) will be voicing the symbiote-fueled Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.”
Venom is one of the most iconic villains in any sort of medium so to be able to see him in all his glory at the hands of such a talented studio like Insomniac is truly a treasure and something that should not be taken lightly. We’re excited to see more of the new suits and the gameplay as we near the release date in 2023.
What to Expect As The Year Winds Down
With all these incredible announcements we’re excited about everything that is coming to PlayStation 5. Unfortunately, there is still a shortage of systems across the board and many are going for high prices on online listings. We hope that as the year winds down, Sony can ramp up production and increase the number of consoles available for home release as the holiday season approaches.
For those fortunate enough to get their hands on a PS5 here are some games that you can look forward to as we move towards the holiday season. Deathloop is coming on September 14th from Arkane Studios. Expect to see some of the same gameplay that made the Dishonored series unique and incredibly fun. Diablo 2: Resurrected is coming on September 23rd from the Blizzard. Diablo is a highly addictive action RPG dungeon crawler and we’re excited to be able to experience one of the series original titles with updated graphics and gameplay elements. Far Cry 6 is coming on October 7th from Ubisoft. It looks to bring back the focus on showcasing a memorable villain and recapture some of the magic that made Far Cry 3 one of the most critically acclaimed games in the series. Back 4 Blood is coming on October 12th from Turtle Rock Studios. We hope it can bring back the incredibly addictive gameplay from the Left 4 Dead series and becomes a worthy spiritual successor to such an iconic franchise. Guardians of the Galaxy is coming on October 26th from Square Enix and we hope that it fairs better than Marvel’s Avengers. Not to say Marvel’s Avengers was a bad game but it did suffer from the games as a service business model that pushes away so many gamers. No one wants to buy a game and only get 1/10th of the planned road map. From what we’ve seen this will be a much more linear storyline and offer a more complete package. Dying Light 2 is coming on December 7th from Techland is finally seeing its release and we’re excited to hop back into this zombie-infested playground.
All of these games will be available before the end of the year so expect us to hop in and let you know if the hype was worth it or not as we come closer to the holiday season. For more video game news let us know what you want to see in the comments below!