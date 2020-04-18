The Best Bold and the Beautiful Quotes to Get You Through Social Distancing

Bold and the Beautiful fans do not turn on the television everyday for a half hour of life lessons, but why not? The show is nothing if not inspiring and educational when you look at it from a slightly different point of view. For example, do you need to know how to handle situations like your sister making out with your husband the 17th time you got married after this exact same situation is what caused your 16 divorces? It’s truly inspirational. We joke, of course, beause it’s sheer entertainment, and you need far more than help from a soap if you’ve been married to and divorced from the same man/woman that many times (sorry, but true story). However, we think it’s fun to take a look at some of the most inspirational things the cast has to say, and we think we can make it apply to real life.
Whatever you want, I don’t have it
We love this line used by Stephanie many years ago. It’s a good one, because she meant it when she was talking to people in her life, and we mean it when we are talking to people in our lives. It’s perfect for those who have a certain someone in their lives who likes to come to them after creating drama to find some help and some advice. You know they will never listen to you, they don’t care what you have to say, and it’s never going to work. But, they come back every single time, and you’re done talking to them if they’re a wall. So, you simply tell them you don’t have whatever it is they are looking for.
I need you. We were each other’s everything
We like this one, too. It was a more recent saying that Sally used when she was speaking to Wyatt. These two rather damaged people met up one night, had a fun time, and then they could not get enough of one another. That was approximately a year ago, and we could not get enough of them. They brought each other so much happiness, no drama, and so much light. The only drama came when Quinn inserted herself into their relationship and insisted that her son get with the woman that he dated when they were in high school many years ago, and he always does what his mom wants because she’s manipulative that way.
The truth is that they were one another’s everything. They were the only ones who ever brought one another peace and happiness and no drama. Everyone else brought them drama at that point, and it wasn’t them. We think a lot of people could use that kind of statement. If you are having a hard time and you’re looking to see how to fix it, take a look to see if it just so happens to be the people outside of your house who are causing the biggest issues.
You are my blessing, and my curse
Ridge said this recently to Brooke, and it speaks to us. It’s a whole situation with those two, and we think we can apply this one to real life. You see, the person you love should never make you feel as if they bring you anything but blessings. You’ll argue, you’ll disagree, you’ll sometimes find yourself irritated with one another, but you will never feel that person is a curse. Ridge feels this way because while he is crazy about Brooke, she’s never brought him anything but trouble. She brings drama, and she brings chaos, and she brings issues. And that is not true love. That he finds her a curse at times means he’s simply not found his one true love at this point. He is someone who is going to find himself in a situation where perhaps he will find someone he loves more than that, but he might not find it in her. Shauna, perhaps? Will this end up being his one true love, or will she also bring him the same kind of drama and unhappiness that Brooke manages to show him every single time she turns around? We can’t decide, but we think that it might just be good stuff.