The Best Call of Duty Zombie Maps Part 1

Throughout its history Call of Duty: Zombies has introduced us to some beautifully crafted maps meant to keep players entertained for hours on end. Its initial introduction in Call of Duty: World at War showcased some pretty simple maps that were meant to let players cultivate their skills and see how well they could survive in a small space. As Zombies gained popularity they began to expand on the concept. Eventually, they introduced what players refer to as Easter Eggs. Easter eggs were basically quests that Treyarch would hide in the levels that players had to find for themselves. They didn’t release any walkthroughs or guides. Treyarch left it up to the players to dissect every corner of the map and figure out what they had to do next. This took Zombies to places where no one could have ever imagined as they fought for their lives in the simple rooms of Nacht Der Untoten. Over the years we’ve seen dozens of zombie maps. Abandoned cruise ships, ancient temples, and even cross-dimensional worlds. We’ve seen it all. But which maps have stood out from the rest? Let’s take a look at some of the best maps Call of Duty Zombies has to offer.
Der Eisendrache
Der Eisendrache takes you to Griffin Castle. It sits at the top of a snowy hilltop in Austria and is an evil scientist’s dream landscape. There is a death ray that looms at the front of the castle. A secret passageway that leads to a zero-gravity phenomenon. There is even a rocket ship that can be reached by launchpad. Wait, did we mention that you’re also able to travel back in time? Der Eisendrache has it all. The easter egg, although difficult, is fun and rewarding. It boasts one of the best wonder weapons in all of Call of Duty Zombies, Wrath of the Ancients. Wrath of the Ancients is a bow that is modeled after the Sparrow bow from the multiplayer portion of the game. It comes with a larger magazine and has the ability to be upgraded. There are four upgrade paths that are completely different from one another. You must do each path separately to unlock all the upgrades. When playing with four players, every player has to take care of their own upgrade path. This ensures that teamwork and individual skill is a priority when setting up your team.
Kino Der Toten
Kino is the classic high-level map. This is where zombie players go when they want a break from the intense Easter egg hunts and want to just train some zombies and pack-a-punch some weapons. It is one of the most iconic maps and also one of the most fun maps to just start up and play. Since there really is no Easter egg, players really have no attachment to playing besides how high of a level they want to reach. Pair that with a beautiful setting in an abandoned movie theatre and you have yourself a recipe for a great time. Not to mention that Kino possess two of the most iconic wonder weapons, the ray gun, and the thunder gun.
XI
XI is on our list because of how great it feels to throw yourself into an arena and just fight off zombies. You have been battling these creatures for ages. Through ships, moon bases, trenches, and even swamp labs. But we never really took them to a place where the battle was encouraged. XI does just that. It’s the perfect map to just hop into and play. It offers a pretty deep Easter Egg for those that do want to follow a story. XI is modeled after a Greek colosseum. It comes with different altars for different Gods around the map and even offers a set of trials for players to take on for extra rewards.
Die Maschine
One of the newest maps in the Call of Duty Zombies world, Die Maschine takes everything that has made Zombies fun and puts it into one package. The level design is fantastic. Although the level itself isn’t much, it’s basically an abandoned testing facility, it has heart and character. The level design offers enough corridors and doors to make it easy to maneuver but allows the players to still the chill of becoming trapped in a corner and getting mowed down by zombies. This is also one of the first maps in the series that basically guides you through steps of the Easter egg by pin-pointing locations on the map. It’s a much more fundamental zombie experience. Pair this up with the new zombie class system that Treyarch introduced in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and you have yourself an insanely addictive experience.