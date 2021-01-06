The Best New Year’s Celebration Belongs to Jack Black as Iron Man

Well, someone was certainly having fun in the editing chair. Without trying to sound offensive this is pretty much what people have come to expect from Jack Black since the guy has been, for quite some time, just a bundle of energy that tends to go every which way possible in an attempt to entertain people. Throughout recent years he’s definitely calmed down a bit on screen, but it would appear that at home he’s just as zany as he’s ever been. Would anyone really want to have him any other way though? After all, he’s one of the guys that people kind of came to expect as a character that would put himself out there for people to laugh at, with, and would continue to do so since people came to appreciate his wacky sense of humor. When one looks at it, every actor and comedian has their own style, and the fact is that Jack Black’s style has almost always been to be just as loud and over the top as possible, at least until he really became established as an actor and didn’t have to get so wild all of the time. Looking back at his days in movies such as Tenacious D and the Pick of Destiny, School of Rock, Shallow Hal, and yes, Nacho Libre, it’s very easy to see that he’s calmed it down quite a bit in recent movies.
The Jumanji movies are a good example since he’s still a bit loud and kind of over the top, but at the same time he had to take on different personas that he nailed fairly well considering in Welcome to the Jungle he had to play the part of a young girl stuck in an older man’s body, and in The Next Level he had to play Fridge, a young black male. So he’s not perfect of course, but Jack’s range is still fun to watch since he does make people laugh and is able to do this with very little. A little New Year’s celebration dressed, well masked at least, as Iron Man isn’t really outside of his wheelhouse, but the choice to go with just helmet and undergarments was kind of an odd one that a lot of people might have expected, or not. Jack is definitely not what people would call a conventional guy and he’s definitely someone that can be counted on to be humorous in a lot of situations even if he can be completely serious in others. A lot of people might actually be surprised to learn just how many movies Jack has actually been in during the course of his career.
One surprise comes from the realization that he was an extra in Demolition Man starring Sylvester Stallone and Wesley Snipes. He actually played the role of one of the Scraps, the people who lived beneath the ordered society. It’s easy to think of how we missed him at that point since the Scraps, apart from Denis Leary, didn’t really get a lot of attention. But he also played the role of the airplane pilot in Waterworld, which is hard to believe despite the fact that it’s true. It’s easy to remember him from The Cable Guy, Enemy of the State, and many other movies, but it’s also easy to see how he’s matured throughout the years and taken each role seriously for the most part. Seeing him go from being the loud, obnoxious guy to someone that turn the corner and become the calm and respectable actor, who can still get wild and crazy when he wants, has been kind of interesting since sometimes it feels as though Jack is just a big kid in an adult’s body, which is inspirational in some way since like it or not, remembering what it’s like to be a kid and be able to enjoy oneself is important at times since it keeps us young in a very important way. Jack Black has almost never had an issue with acting childish and out of control for a part, and obviously, in his personal life he’s able to do the same, which to some people might appear to be immature and even kind of too far gone to be stable but is still a lot of fun and something that is nice to see.
A quote by George Bernard Shaw kind of sums up Jack Black and many others in moments such as this “We don’t stop playing because we grow old; we grow old because we stop playing.” The meaning is pretty simple, that remembering how, and when, to play around is just as important as growing up because divorcing one from the other tends to keep one perpetually young and immature, or advances one’s age beyond their years. At least, that’s my interpretation. Play on Jack.