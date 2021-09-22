The Best Trailers From The PlayStation Showcase

The highly awaited PlayStation September 2021 Showcase has come and went and with it, we finally got some more in-depth looks at the most highly anticipated games of the PlayStation family. We’ll be focusing on new news on old announcements. For every new announcement check out The Best Announcements From The PlayStation Showcase. So let’s check out all the amazing trailers from the showcase! Whether it be a gameplay reveal, story trailer, or even a launch trailer. Here are all the best.
Rainbow Six: Extraction
The world of Rainbow is going to where it’s never gone before with Rainbow Six: Extraction. Following a new mutant alien threat, Team Rainbow is ready to deploy a newly recruited team of Rainbow Six Operatives that are up to the task of saving the world. Rainbow Six: Extraction is a brand new Rainbox Six game from Ubisoft. Ubisoft describes this new alien threat as the “Archaeans, this alien parasite has taken over four key regions in the United States: New York, San Francisco, Alaska, and New Mexico. Your objective is to head into these regions, gather intelligence within their three contaminated zones, push back the Archaean threat, and extract your squad safely.” The trailer showcases this story and allows us to see a glimpse of what these mutant aliens look like.
We’re excited to see the Rainbow Six attack this new style of horde gameplay. We loved their original Terrorist Mode that allowed you and your friends to defend an objective and survive rounds of enemies with increasing difficulty. Extraction looks to bring the same thrill and action but at a completely different level. One of the biggest replayability drivers for Rainbow Six: Extraction is the way the experience gain and progression will work. It’s very heavy on risk and reward. At any point in time during your excursion through the different zones, you will be able to extract and take with you any bank and experience you have gained. Traverse deeper into the Archaean-infested areas and you will reap greater rewards, but the difficulty of the enemies will also increase. Lose your life and you lose all your rewards. It’s a very interesting mechanic and one that we think will hold up well with the fans. If you do happen to get taken down during a mission then the Operative that you chose to play as will go missing-in-action and will become unplayable until you mount a rescue mission for them.
Ghostwire: Tokyo
One of the most anticipated games from the showcase, Ghostwire: Tokyo returns with a character trailer that allow us to see more Hannya and the abilities that they will possess. Ghostwire: Tokyo is game where “Players awaken in an abandoned street crossing as Tokyo’s population disappears, without a clue as to where they’ve gone or why. There’s no time to question why you’ve been spared as otherworldly Visitors attack the city, seemingly led by a masked man known as Hannya and his acolytes.” To face the threats presented to you by this mysterious masked man you will need to learn the art of Ethereal Weaving. Ethereal Weaving uses spiritual energy to take down the foes that the world Ghostwire: Tokyo presents to the players.
We’re excited to see just how Ghostwire: Tokyo plays and how it brings the city of Tokyo to life in a surreal and supernatural way. Enemies that resemble headless high school students, dolls based on traditional teru teru bozu weather charms, and even faceless ghosts. We can’t wait to dive into the world of Ghostwire: Tokyo.
Marvel’s Guardian’s of the Galaxy
There was a lot of Marvel at the showcase this year. With the announcements of Marvel’s Wolverine and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Marvel’s Guardian’s of the Galaxy took a bit of a backseat in terms of superheroes but we’re excited to finally get a glimpse of the story that Square Enix will be telling with their unique take on this rogue squad of superheroes. Sacha Ramthoul from Eidos-Montreal describes the beginning of Marvel’s Guardian’s of the Galaxy as a “story that takes place twelve years after an epic conflict known as the Galactic War swept through the cosmos. Star-Lord recently formed the Guardians of the Galaxy, they’ve been together for less than a year. He started the group as heroes-for-hire, seeing an opportunity for adventure and profit in a universe that’s still recovering from the War. Unfortunately, at the beginning of our game, they inadvertently set off a series of catastrophic events, that enables a grand organization known as the Universal Church of Truth to rise to prominence and begin to threaten the universe. They’re intent on bringing their so-called “Promise” to the galaxy, which according to them, will bring back everything that was lost in the Galactic War. Yeah, that’s pretty suspicious.”
We’re excited to meet all of the different factions in Guardian’s of the Galaxy and can’t wait to see more of the Star Lord’s element blasters and their transforming capabilities. So far we’ve seen the space militia, Nova Corps, which looks to maintain peace among the galaxy. So it’ll be interesting what other sort of people the Guardian’s will meet on their journey to save the galaxy.
Deathloop
We know. Yet another Deathloop trailer. But honestly, we’re not complaining. Deathloop is one of the most anticipated titles of the year and the release is right around the corner so we’re excited to finally get a look at their official story trailer so that we can understand what we’re getting ourselves into a little more. The official trailer is described as “Blackreef is a mystery, and Colt is looking for answers. Who are the Visionaries? What is Blackreef? How does the time loop work? Why does everyone on the island have amnesia? Why is Julianna always lurking behind the nearest corner ready to ambush Colt? Most importantly, Colt wants to know: “Who am I?” The deeper Colt goes down the rabbit hole, the more questions arise. One thing is for sure, Colt is determined to get to the bottom of this mystery and break the time loop—no matter what answers he finds. ”
A rabbit hole and a time loop. Sounds a little familiar no? We’re excited to hop down this hole with Colt and see just where it leads us. The whole concept of dying until you get the result you expect sounds sort of diabolical and intense. We can’t imagine what effect that would have on the psychological being of a person, but we can’t wait to find out. From what we know the story revolves around Colt and his journey to put an end to the time loop that envelopes the island of Blackreef. To do this he must put an end to the life of The Visionaries. These are the eight people who founded the mysterious Aeon Program. Sounds pretty intense right? Well, we forgot to mention that one of these visionaries will be constantly on your tail and trying to stop you from ending the time loop. Her name is Julianna Blake. We’re excited to live through this story ourselves and see just how twisted this world can get.
Gran Turismo 7
One of the most iconic series to ever grace the PlayStation family, Gran Turismo, is ready to make its PS5 debut. Gran Turismo 7 is set for a March 2022 release and will feature some of the most photorealistic races ever seen on a console. Kazunori Yamauchi, the creator of Gran Turismo and president of Polyphony Digital, describes their objective for Gran Turismo 7 as “to design a game to convey everything from the last 150 years of car and racing culture, whether you are a lifelong fan or discovering cars for the first time. GT7 is both the culmination of the series which answers the expectations of GT fans throughout the years and at the same time it is a title that marks a beginning of a difficult mission to contain the full breadth of car culture from the past into a single video game.”
Gran Turismo 7 feels like a labor of love. The trailer showcased their new lively editor which will allow players to bring the dreams of their wildest dreams to life. It will also allow you to showcase them in a completely new way with the help of scapes which are landscapes that you can place your vehicles in. But don’t worry, their focus is still on bringing you the most iconic racing vehicles to bring to some of the sport’s most legendary tracks. We’re excited to hop back into the wheel of Gran Turismo this March 2022.
God of War: Ragnarok
Ragnarok is approaching and our favorite father-son duo is deep in the middle of it. Kratos and Atreus are returning the PS5 for an adventure that will take us deep into the Nordic world and through the catastrophic event that is Ragnarok. When we last left off Kratos and Atreus had just put an end to Baldur’s life and discovered the true origin of Atreus and his real name. A name that many of us gasped when we heard it, Loki.
Sony Santa Monica described this new adventure as one where “Atreus is desperately curious. Like most young people, he wants to understand who he is more than anything. In this case, he wants to understand who he could be. The mystery of Loki’s role in the upcoming conflict is something that Atreus cannot let go of. He wants to keep his family safe, but Atreus also doesn’t want to stand by and do nothing while conflict consumes the Nine Realms. Kratos, still bearing the knowledge of his past mistakes, wants to spare Atreus the bloody lessons he learned from his conflict with the gods. He wants to keep his son safe, above all, and their confrontation with Baldur has vindicated the belief that only tragedy will come from further entanglements with the Aesir. Together, Kratos and Atreus will have to make a choice about which path they will take. Whatever they choose will define the fate of all those living in the Nine Realms as Ragnarök approaches.” We’re excited to see more as we approach the release of the game.