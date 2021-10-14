The Best Video Games By Year In The 2010s

The most recent decade saw gaming go from strength to strength, with it finally becoming more accepted among mainstream audiences, with it now being the highest-grossing form of entertainment in the world. This is due to the incredibly powerful consoles and PCs of today along with a library of fantastic games. Here are the best games by year during the 2010s.
Super Mario Galaxy 2 (2010)
Super Mario Galaxy 2 is a direct sequel to the 2007 game, something that is rarely done in the series. The game bring us more of the same that we saw in the first title, which isn’t a bad thing at all, but with some changes such as the inclusion of Yoshi. The Galaxy games are some of the best that the Super Mario series has to offer, if you’ve enjoyed any 3D Mario game in the past then this should be on your to-play list if you haven’t played it already. Honorable mentions include Mass Effect 2, Red Dead Redemption, and Super Meat Boy.
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (2011)
Released in 2011, Skyrim remains the most recent game in the series despite being a decade old, with The Elder Scrolls 6 nowhere to be seen outside of an announcement that it at least exists. Skyrim is a huge game that you can find yourself losing hundreds of hours in, especially when you begin modding the game to further enhance your experience. This is a must-own game for gamers. Honorable mentions include Batman: Arkham City, Dark Souls, Minecraft, and Portal 2.
The Walking Dead (2012)
2012’s choice is a very underrated game. Telltale’s The Walking Dead series wasn’t focused on action and fighting Walkers, it was focused on storytelling, with perhaps some of the best examples in video games. The game makes you feel connected to the characters involved and it is incredibly written, a must-play. Honorable mentions include Dishonored, Far Cry 3, Mass Effect 3, Borderlands 2, and Journey.
Grand Theft Auto V (2013)
Currently the latest entry in the series, and it will likely be for quite some time, GTA V has gone on to become the best-selling video game of all time with over 150 million copies sold. GTA V sees the player take control of three different characters, each with their own backstory and arcs, which really helps expand the gameplay. The game also looks fantastic too, with some of the best visuals at the time, especially in an open-world game. GTA V also saw the inclusion of an online mode which remains incredibly popular today. A PS5/Xbox Series X port is due to be released in early 2022. Honorable mentions include The Last of Us, Bioshock Infinite, Tomb Raider, and Rayman Legends.
Mario Kart 8 (2014)
Mario Kart 8 became a system seller for the Wii U, with over 65% of gamers owning a copy of the game. The game has also gone on to become the best-selling game on the Nintendo Switch with over 38 million copies sold. Mario Kart 8 is also one of, if not, the best entries in the series too, with great graphics and some of the best courses in the entire series, along with plenty of retro tracks too. Honorable mentions include Destiny, Dark Souls 2, Far Cry 4, and Alien: Isolation.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015)
The Witcher 3 really put CD Projekt Red on the map with the mainstream audience, with the game going on to be certified Game Of The Year in 2015. The game saw a lot more mainstream success than previous entries, which helped spawn the popular Hearthstone mobile and Esports game, along with a Netflix TV series. Unfortunately, it also made gamers believe the company could do no wrong, and then Cyberpunk 2077 happened. Honorable mentions include Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Fallout 4, and Super Mario Maker.
Overwatch (2016)
2016 was a very dry year for games, with very major standout titles. But, that isn’t to take anything away from Overwatch, it is a great game that has become a key Esports title since it launched. Overwatch is an incredibly fast-paced and high-action title that has become one of the most popular competitive games there is, especially on streaming platforms such as Twitch. Honorable mentions include Titanfall 2, Forza Horizon 3, Dark Souls 3, and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.
Super Mario Odyssey (2017)
Released one month after the launch of the Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Odyssey is not only the best Nintendo Switch game but one of the best entries in the series. Each of the worlds is unique and a joy to play, with each one introducing a new story element or mechanic into the game. The highlight of the game has to be New Donk City, Nintendo’s take on New York City, with one of the catchiest show tunes being played throughout, as well as introducing Pauline back into the series, the first time she had been seen outside of the original Donkey Kong and Mario vs Donkey Kong games. Honorable mentions include The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Resident Evil 7, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Cuphead.
God Of War (2018)
God of War saw the popular PlayStation franchise be rebooted in 2018 with one of the best examples of a PS4 exclusive. While the series was fairly popular in its earlier years, the 2018 reboot helped bring new attention to the series, with it now being a top IP for Sony, and a new entry, Ragnarok, is currently due to be released in 2022. Honorable mentions include Red Dead Redemption 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Celeste, and Super Smash Bros Ultimate.
Resident Evil 2 Remake (2019)
After over 15 years of fans begging Capcom, Resident Evil 2 Remake was finally released in 2019, allowing players to revisit the classic Raccoon City T-Virus Outbreak in modern HD graphics while utilizing modern over-the-shoulder style gameplay. The game is full of atmosphere and tension, with enemies such as Mr. X being revamped to add a lot more horror to the game. Very few games are genuinely scary, this is the exception to the rule. Honorable mentions include Control, Apex Legends, Death Stranding, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.
Final Fantasy VII Remake (2020)
Like Resident Evil 2, fans had been begging for a Final Fantasy 7 Remake for many years, especially after the game was used as a tech demo for the PS3 at E3. 15 years later and the first part of the new remake was finally released and it has not disappointed. Midgar and all of the iconic characters have been recreated and brought into the 21st century. The only problem is, it will likely be many years before the full story is told as the remake is being released in parts, with the current game only taking the player until they leave Midgar, so there is still plenty of the story left to be told. Honorable mentions include Animal Crossing: New Horizons, The Last of Us Part 2, Doom Eternal, Ghost of Tsushima, and Genshin Impact.