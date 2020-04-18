The Best Young and the Restless Quotes to Get You Through Social Distancing

Young and the Restless fans might not find much inspiration on this show, but that’s the point. This is not to inspire you to make positive changes or live a better life. It’s to show you how crazy things can be in a land of make believe. It’s to keep you entertained. It’s to show you that things can be so dramatic, and to make you remember how good you have it at home where things are nowhere near this dramatic (with the exception of all of you whose family members regularly fake their own deaths and come back years later to mess everything up again). This is a show where there’s a lot of drama and a lot of problem, but there is a lot that we feel we can learn from this show. Perhaps the stay at home orders have us feeling a little like we will look for inspiration in anything, but we are feeling like we should do just that. So, here are some of the most inspiring quotes we’ve heard on the show.
I only work out so I can eat doughnuts
There was once a time when Adam said this, and he made us realize that this is pretty much what life is all about. When people ask me why I work out so much, I always tell them it’s good for my family because it’s good for my attitude. When I work out, I’m a much nicer person. But, the truth is that I work out because I like cocktails and donuts. That’s all there is to it. I think the moral of the story here is that there is no such thing as a bad reason for working out so long as you work out. Go ahead and do it for the donuts.
What is your problem? Are you allergic to success?
This is one that we know was stated at some point, but forgive us for not knowing who said it. However, we can point out something very obvious about this one. It’s true. Have you ever met someone who is a talker? They talk incessantly about all that they are going to do, and they make it their goal to make sure you know what they are going to do, but they never actually do it? Some people don’t find success because they don’t truly believe they can achieve it, earn it, or create it. They don’t know, and they don’t have a chance to do anything that will make it work for them. But, that’s all right. That’s their problem, but it’s not yours.
Darling, I don’t do drama
This was from Tucker to Jill, and it resonates. You see, there are two kinds of people in the world. Those who really do not do drama and those who are nothing but drama. The difference between the two is that it’s not those who truly don’t do it who have to make it a statement. Those who don’t do drama might see it, but they simply walk away and let that go without another word or anymore attention. It’s those who say they don’t do drama who are the most likely to do it. To engage in it. To create it, to make it, to enjoy it. If you have to say you don’t do drama, it’s because you are trying to convince yourself.
Those who don’t do drama don’t get into other people’s business. They don’t engage those who are beneath them in terms of their maturity. They don’t respond to negativity, and they are more likely to write you entirely out of their lives like it is their job. Those who do drama will continuously talk about those who don’t, will continue to bring up things from the past, and will want to confront the situation a million times. If you don’t do drama, the fact that someone else does doesn’t bother you because you make it a point to steer clear of people who have nothing better to do. Idle time is bad for some, and Tucker is one of those who simply doesn’t realize all the drama that is created by Tucker.