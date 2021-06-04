The Blob Remake is Battling it Out in Court over Franchise Rights

If there existed a way to please everyone at the same time it might be deemed proof that utopia can exist, but as we see on a daily basis, that’s just not possible since someone’s always going to gripe about something. One wouldn’t think it would be such a big issue, but it sounds as though the only reason that we’re not getting another Blob remake right away is that who’s holding the rights hasn’t been settled yet. For a B-horror movie one would think that this might be a little simpler than all that, but seriously, someone holding out and someone refusing to play ball is and has been the norm for decades when it comes to just about any Hollywood movie. The degree to which a person holds out isn’t important, since the inconvenience it brings tends to be the truly irritating part, especially when it comes to getting a movie pushed through. For something like The Blob though one would almost think that a writer could come up with another way to make this happen since there are numerous ideas that could mirror this and yet not be the same thing. Phantoms used the idea of the Blob and while it wasn’t that great of a movie it was still kind of creepy and used a gelatinous type creature that shifts its shape. But, obviously, the Blob doesn’t do that and people want to see the killer jelly that came from outer space in its truest form. To be certain, there hasn’t been a great remake of this movie yet, and there are plenty of people that love the original and even the remake from the 80s enough to say that the remake should probably be forgotten. But then there are those that want to see a remake due to the fact that special effects back in the 80s are still considered to be kind of lame. Seriously, that’s what there was back then since CGI wasn’t a big thing.
Getting around the whole court battle and legal proceeding, one has to wonder how the audiences of today would react to The Blob as a remake since a CGI creature could be great if it was done right, but it could also look absolutely horrible since CGI still has its limits and can’t do absolutely everything yet. There might be some that want to argue, but the fact is that CGI is great when it’s used for certain things, but it can be a serious downer when used too much. Loading The Blob with practical effects though also feels as though it might take something away and create a movie that’s too cheesy and could end up lasting about a week in the theaters. There is a healthy balance to be struck there once the court proceedings are over and done with, but it’s bound to take a director that has the kind of vision and patience needed to make it happen in a manner that will wow the audience and keeps them watching since like it or not, the cheese and corn show that The Blob is bound to put on no matter the actors is going to be a struggle to get past since horror movies have a tendency to do be insanely scary and masterfully shot, or corny as hell and cringe-worthy with every other shot. It kind of hurts to say this since I’m a horror-lover too, and The Blob has always been a classic, but there has to be a compromise between practical effects and CGI for a movie like this to really work, and too many people are leaning one way or the other. As far as the court battle goes, that’s another matter altogether and it’s what will keep this project in development hell for a while until someone feels like giving in and saying ‘okay’ to whatever demands need to be met.
One would think the desire to see a movie made would be one of the reasons why people would put aside their differences and just get things worked out, but that kind of naive thinking, while hopeful and decent, isn’t what goes on within the hallways of Hollywood since everyone wants to make money and very few people ever want to give up the rights to something that could flourish in the hands of someone else. Of course, if those trying to get their hands on it attempt to do it on the cheap then even more problems arise. It’s a mess whichever way a person looks and it’s one that a lot of people get tired of occasionally as they’ll move on to other projects in the hope that they’ll be able to deliver something that the audiences will like. Hopefully The Blob matter gets settled soon, it’d be nice to see what someone could do with this property.