The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: It's a Tough Week for Sally

29 seconds ago

Bold and the Beautiful fans know an interesting week when they see one. For one, there’s Thomas. He’s got Hope upset with him because he’s fake dating Zoe, who has really fallen for him, and she’s no longer using him to help Liam and Steffy. Liam was caught in a moment with Steffy orchestrated by Thomas so that Hope would see the whole thing, and it all happened just a second after he asked her to marry him with all the stipulations regarding her custody of Douglas. She confided in her mother, who is not happy about any of this. Her mother found out, thanks to Thomas, that her own husband was making out regularly with Shauna for some time when they were on the rocks, and she’s not happy about that. Flo is back in town and her mother is encouraging her to get what she wants from Wyatt, who is beyond confused right now.

Katie’s family meeting did not please anyone, and Brooke declared World War 3 against her mother-in-law after she demanded she get rid of her friend Shauna and Flo from all of their lives, and that did not go her way. Eric is in the middle of his wife and his son’s wife, and things are not taking a very nice turn for anyone. Steffy is confused about all she’s doing right now, too, and she’s also got a man who is asking her out. She’s worried about some designs that Sally is working on, but Sally is also worried about her fiancé and their future and about beating Thomas. One might say she is a little bit distracted in this moment, and we get that on a level that isn’t even really that difficult to get. Things are not looking good for anyone right now going into this week.

This is going to be a difficult week for Sally and Wyatt. We are so disappointed in him that we cannot even begin to express our feelings, but we have to go into it. He’s decided that he is not going to marry Sally. He’s decided that he wants to be with Flo, and we cannot figure him out. He’s a good guy, and she is not a good person. She is the biggest liar and the biggest hypocrite, and she hurt his family so much. How does he expect to marry a woman who did these horrible things to his family and his brother and the baby that they had, and then expect that they all forget about it and forgive her and trust her again? Hope and Liam and Steffy will never feel good about Flo after what she did to all of them in the past year, and why does Wyatt think that there is even a remote chance he can change their mind? She’s a kidnapper and an extortionist.

But, it turns out that Sally is not about to make it easy on him. We don’t know if she’s just going to refuse in general to allow this to happen or if there will be more to this than what it looks like, but we do know that she is not about to make it easy for him to end things, and we are just fine with that.

Stay tuned for more The Bold and the Beautiful and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, news, and updates.


TiffanyR
