The Connection Between Virgin River and Britney Spears

When Virgin River premiered on Netflix in 2019, it didn’t take long for the series to make it into the streaming platform’s top 10. With a storyline that combines the best of love, starting over, and wholesome small-town energy, Virgin River is one of those shows you can’t stop watching once you turn it on. After completing its third season with a major cliffhanger, lots of people are looking forward to seeing what the fourth season has in store. But while the show’s biggest fans probably feel like they know everything there is to know about Virgin River, most of them probably don’t know about the show’s connection to Britney Spears. Apparently, Britney’s reach is even further than a lot of people realized. Keep reading to learn how Britney Spears and Virgin River are connected.
How Britney And Virgin River Are Connected
Britney Spears is arguably one of the biggest pop stars of all time. She has been a fixture in the music industry for more than 20 years and she has accomplished a lot of great things along the way. Even though her journey hasn’t always been easy, Britney has always managed to find ways to keep moving forward. While all of that is well and good, you’re probably wondering what the heck she has to do with Virgin River. After all, Britney hasn’t made a guest appearance in the show and as far as we know they’ve never used her music.
Britney’s connection to the show is actually through one of the cast members. Martin Henderson who plays the beloved Jack Sheridan, was one of the stars of the music video for Britney’s hit song, “Toxic“. Martin appeared in some of the video’s final scenes as one of Spears’ conquests. Unfortunately for Martin, that encounter results in him being poisoned by Spears’ toxic potion. Martin’s role in “Toxic” remains his only music video credit. The video currently has nearly 530 million views on YouTube. Even more than a decade after its release, the video’s views are still climbing and they probably won’t stop any time soon.
Virgin River Isn’t The Only Show Britney Is Connected To
For someone who has never actually been in a Netflix show, Britney Spears is closely connected to a couple of them. In addition to Virgin River, she also shares an interesting link to the series Sweet Magnolias which debuted in the spring of 2020. Although the plot of Sweet Magnolias is very different from Virgin River, both shows appeal to similar audiences. That makes the fact that Britney is connected to both of them even more ironic.
So, what does Sweet Magnolias have to do with Britney Spears? Britney’s younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, is one of the show’s main characters. Jamie’s character, Noreen, is a young woman who falls in love with a small-town doctor while working at his practice. That may sound cute on the surface, but the problem is that the doctor is a married man. He decides to leave his family to be with Noreen which results in lots of drama and tension.
The show marked Jamie’s first acting role since her show, Zoey 101, was canceled in 2008 after she became pregnant. Like her older sister, Zoey also made her way into the spotlight at an early age. Unfortunately, though, has also had to deal with her fair share of issues but she’s also proven to be the kind of person who can get through anything.
Since we already know how wide Britney’s reach can be, it wouldn’t be surprising if she ends up being connected to more Netflix shows in the future.
What The Future Has In Store For Virgin River
With the way season three of Virgin River ended, everyone is expecting another season. A good cliffhanger tends to have that effect on people. Surprisingly, however, the show hasn’t officially been renewed for a fourth season. That doesn’t mean that there’s any cause to worry, though. It seems very likely that the show will return. If the show does get renewed, there’s a chance it won’t air until the end of 2022. There’s even a possibility that it could be as late as early 2023, but nothing is set in stone at the moment.
It’ll be interesting to see what direction the writers decide to go in when it comes to the cliffhanger, but there are quite a few possibilities that could be cool to see. If you haven’t watched Virgin River yet, it’s definitely worth adding to your list of things to binge-watch.