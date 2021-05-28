The Coolest Superhero Hideout in DC History

There have been a lot of iconic gathering places for heroes in the history of DC comics, but one among them has usually stood out as the best and most interesting thanks to a number of reasons that stem from the items that it tends to house, and the individual that uses it the most. Hands down, the hero that has been saving the DC universe for decades now has been Batman, and while he’s been played by a few different actors and gone through a few notable changes, the dark knight is still one of the most well-respected heroes in the entirety of the franchise. There are a lot of reasons for this, we’re only going to cover one of them at this point since the mythology that’s been built around Batman is that he can take on anyone with enough prep time. It does help that he has an awesome natural cavern just beneath his home that is outfitted with every possible device he’ll need and still more room to keep outfitting it if he needs something else. In essence, there’s almost nothing and no one that Batman can’t handle because he has every state of the art gadget and gizmo in his cave that he needs to keep a watch on things from a galaxy perspective, since thanks to his family’s old money foundations and his connections he can keep everything on the down-low and still manage to be as openly paranoid when it comes to fighting crime. This is after all a guy that has contingency plans for just about every hero he operates with, apart from a few that really don’t have any noted weaknesses. Everything he’s done in his cave over the last few decades has become a part of his narrative and a reason why he’s such a hard hero to keep down unless the story calls for it.
Superman, Wonder Woman, the Justice League, even heroes such as the Flash and Green Arrow have their own hideouts that are pretty cool and specific to each character, or in the cast of the Justice League, specific to the needs of many characters, but the Batcave is akin to a cave of technological wonders since it’s changed so often over the years that trying to pin down what’s actually in there is difficult unless one is a superfan that pays attention to every tiny detail between the comics, the movies, and even the animated series and video games. Seriously, there are plenty of people that will go this in-depth with the character and everything there is to know about him. The Batcave is the ultimate when it comes to a superhero’s lair since it houses so many different vehicles, weapons, bat suits, and other marvels that Batman has worked on over the years. But it’s not infallible to be honest since it’s been infiltrated a number of times, more than should be allowed for someone that’s as paranoid as Batman since the guy has a plan for just about everything. Anything he hasn’t planned for and needs to becomes an obsession that he can’t let go of until he has a countermeasure that will be able to be employed the moment he needs it, so one has to wonder why in the world he doesn’t have a foolproof way to keep his cave from being entered by anyone but himself. Some might want to argue that his cave can’t be accessed by just anyone, but the fact is that it’s not that well hidden and if anyone was of the mind to follow Batman from any previous battle or meeting they might find his backtrail quickly and deduce that the opening to the cave was somewhere near.
There are probably a lot of things that people don’t know about the Batcave to be honest, such as the fact that it has its own built-in power source since Batman has learned how to harness the hydroelectric power that is generated by the underground water source that is depicted in just about every version of the cave. People already know that he has multiple vehicles in the cave, as well as a trophy room, which is a bit bizarre. But his computer system has been continually upgraded over the years to make certain that it’s top of the line and that he’s equipped with every possible tool that he’ll ever need when it comes to fighting crime. This is the kind of cave that many people could gladly get lost in since the features that it offers up are simply insane when it comes to how much armament Batman has and how little money actually means to him considering how much everything has to cost. That’s when being rich is truly a superpower apparently, since not having to worry about money is a bonus for someone like Batman.