The Crunchyroll Virtual Expo Is Here

Crunchyroll Expo is finally back, but it’s a little different this year. Crunchyroll Expo is an event that Crunchyroll hosts to highlight new and upcoming anime and give the industry a platform to make exciting announcements and engage with their community. It features art shows, cosplay events, and even an after-dark mixer for anime fans to get to know each other and make new friends. Coming off a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the event has been moved to the virtual world. Crunchyroll Virtual Expo looks to keep the same energy that made the live event so popular and deliver it to fan’s homes in a way that keeps everyone safe. It’s currently live and will be holding events and announcements until August 7th.
What is Crunchyroll?
Crunchyroll is a video streaming platform for anime. You can watch most of your favorite anime and even stream anime as they premiere in Japan with same-day streams known as Simulcast. Currently, you can keep up with Tokyo Revengers, To Your Eternity, and My Hero Academia to name a few. They just recently announced a partnership with HBO Max so if you have an HBO Max subscription then you already have access to part of Crunchyroll’s library. Plans for Crunchyroll start at 7.99 for a premium membership which includes no ads, new episodes one hour after Japan, and the ability to stream on one device. The Ultimate Fan is 14.99 and gives you the same perks as premium plus the ability to stream on six devices at once and offline viewing.
What is VCX?
Crunchyroll Virtual Expo is split up into four different districts where a multitude of content is being shown. Head on over to the Crunchyroll Stage to watch guest panels, concerts, and other content unique to the Crunchyroll platform. For industry and guests, panels head on over to the Hime Stage. The Sudachi Stage is where you can tune in to watch anime marathons. Fans have their own spotlight as well in the Yuzu Stage where you can tune in for fan panels and more. There is plenty of content for fans to enjoy and stay tuned for so Crunchyroll is doing their part to ensure this Virtual Expo is just as successful as past years even without the in-person content.
What’s been announced so far?
Some titles have already been announced for Crunchyroll which include:
The Faraway Paladin
Crunchyroll’s synopsis for the series reads as follows, “In the ruined city of the dead far from human civilization lives a single human child named Will. He is raised by three undead: Blood the heroic skeleton warrior, Mary the ladylike mummy priestess, and Gus the crotchety ghost wizard. The three of them teach the boy what they know and pour their love into him. One day, the boy begins to wonder, “Who am I?” Will uncovers the mysteries of the undead hidden in this faraway land. He learns of the love and mercy of good gods, as well as the paranoia and madness of evil gods. And once he learns it all, the boy embarks on the path to becoming a Paladin.”
Muv-Luv Alternative
A story of the bonds between those who fight, in a world pushed to its limits. On one of the countless parallel worlds that exist throughout spacetime, humanity has fought a decades-long war against the BETA, hostile extraterrestrial invaders, using humanoid fighting machines called Tactical Surface Fighters. This is a story of how humanity lives and dies while on the brink of extinction”. It sounds like it’ll be quite an adventure so be sure to check it out when it releases on Crunchyroll this fall.
There’s more than just anime
Crunchyroll is also releasing its very own publication to highlight and celebrate 50 of the most unforgettable and iconic anime. The book is going to be titled “Essential Anime” which will be authored by Patrick Macias and Samuel Sattin. Patrick Macias is currently the Editor-In-Chief of Otaku USA magazine while Samuel Sattin is the founding editor of Crunchyroll News. Essential Anime releases on April 2022 by Running Press and will be available for pre-order wherever books are sold.
There are also multiple districts that cater to different creative ventures for creatives to flash their skills. Fans can head to the Anime-Arts District to browse all the art displays and see how different artists envision some of their favorite series. The Central Shopping District has a ton of cool merch on sale for attendees to purchase to commemorate this incredible event. There are other districts so make sure you check out everything VCX has to offer.
If you’re looking to join in on the fun then head on over to Crunchyroll Virtual Expo’s website which is currently live and will be until August 7th. Make sure to check it out to stay up to date with the latest anime news and announcements.