The Details of The Property Brothers New HGTV Deal

Avid fans of HGTV’s Drew and Jonathan Scott aka “Property Brothers” received some good news on December 18, 2019. TV’s fave twins are going to be around until at least 2022! Yes, you read that right! According to Cynopsis Media, the tall, dark, and handsome brothers have now inked a new deal with HGTV that carries them through another three years. Cynopsis also says that their other series of shows (on top of the emmy-nominated “Property Brothers”) were also picked up for those new seasons, including “Brother vs. Brother” and “Forever Home”. The brothers Scott are also executive producers at Scott Brothers Entertainment and will be developing some exclusive digital content and other series that are also home-related for HGTV.
A Little Brothers Background
Just about anyone who has ever watched HGTV (Home & Garden Television) is aware that two of the cable channel’s biggest stars are Jonathan and Drew Scott, who are Canadian twins. Jonathan now lives in Las Vegas and Drew lives in L.A. The brothers have done shows based upon the renovation of both of their current homes and Drew’s reno included preparing for a fabulous wedding attended by a slew of family and friends in L.A. Jonathan’s reno (at the time both brothers lived there) included building a fantastic guest house especially for their loving parents. Jonathan is currently dating the adorable actress, Zooey Deschanel, so perhaps wedding bells will be ringing in Vegas soon, too! Stay tuned to see.
Mutual Admiration Society
According to Denise Petski at Deadline, HGTV and the Scott brothers are very fond of each other. Here’s some of what HGTV has to say about the brothers and vise-versa. HGTV says that they’re multi-talented stars and producers on HGTV and are delivering impactful and innovative content across all of their digital and linear platforms. They also stated that they’re great collaborators who are filled with fun ideas and their advertisers and audiences love them, which is why they ordered 40 more “Property Brothers: Forever Home” episodes as well as six new “Brother vs. Brother” episodes as well as having a number of new projects in development.
As for the brothers, Drew stated that they have found HGTV to be a great partner and that they’re quite open to explore development approaches for new content. They also said that HGTV has a dynamic and collaborative creative process. Jonathan’s thoughts on HGTV were that their relationship with them is special based upon their many successes together. He also stated that they want to have an ongoing relationship for a long time to come.
Household Names
According to Chris Harnick at eNews, Drew and Jonathan Scott are not going anywhere anytime soon, especially since they’ve become household names from their starring roles in the wildly popular “Property Brothers” series. In case you’ve never seen the show, Jonathan Scott is a contractor and Drew Scott is a realtor. On the show, they provide a complete overhaul and makeover of homes designed for suiting all of the needs of the couple or family based upon their needs and wishes.
Amazing Renos on “Property Brothers”
The brothers are on the road filming 60 complete renovations yearly. Their first show on HGTV was the Emmy-nominated “Property Brothers”. This is a very popular show that chronicles individuals or couples who want to buy a home, but as is often the case, they simply can’t afford everything on their new home wish list. So, the brothers help them to compensate for that by renovating a home for them that is less expensive. Since, Drew is a well-seasoned real estate agent and Jonathan has 15-years under his belt as a licensed contractor, the end result is, of course, a truly amazing renovation that includes everything that is as modern and updated as it possibly can be.
Other Successful HGTV Shows for the Brothers
Their second series on HGTV was called “Buying and Selling” and it has a theme that’s somewhat similar to their first. It revolves around families needing to successfully sell their current home so that they can move to a smaller, larger, or better-located home. The problem with the homeowners’ plans is that their homes really aren’t saleable, so Jonathan fixes that problem with a beautiful reno, while Drew is finding them a new home.In episodes of “Forever Home” the brothers are featured assisting families with the renovating of their existing homes for the purpose of making their individual home one that suits their needs and making it a home that they can continue to happily inhabit (i.e. their “forever home”).
The brothers were also involved in “A Very Brady Renovation”, which was a very popular HGTV series that included the cast of “The Brady Bunch”. On the show “Brother vs. Brother”, they are competing against each other during the weekly home renovation challenges. This exciting series spawned “Brothers Take New Orleans”, which was quite similar in that it features a fun competition between Drew and Jonathan with celeb guest stars judging each weekly show to determine which of the brothers had the best reno job for that week. Fittingly, their first celebrity judge was Scott Bakula, the star of “NCIS New Orleans”. He toured the two spaces in the competing properties and loved the results of both, however, in the end he chose Jonathan as that week’s winner.
Watch, Learn, and Enjoy!
Fans and critics alike rate the Scott brothers’ HGTV shows highly. In fact, “Property Brothers” was nominated in 2015 for an Emmy in the category of Outstanding Structured Reality Program. So, if you haven’t tuned in to HGTV and seen one of their many shows, you probably should, even if only to see what all of the hoopla is about and why they’re so popular everywhere in TVland! You’ll find the shows both entertaining and especially helpful if you’re involved in or contemplating a home reno. The brothers know a lot about real estate and renos, so you could definitely learn a thing or two and be entertained at the same time!