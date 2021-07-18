The Evil Dead is Coming Back to Theaters for 40th Anniversary

There are plenty of horror movies out there that are considered to be among some of the best that is there to be offered, but The Evil Dead is one of those that has managed to overcome what have to be seriously great odds since let’s be honest, back in the day the first movie was great, but it managed to get goofy in a big hurry. That’s not a bad thing since the second movie is the one that a lot of people happen to remember the best since this was when Ash really turned on the personality and started to get into the whole aspect of fighting against the evil that had been unleashed after reading from the Necronomicon Ex-Mortis, or Book of the Dead. The second movie retconned a bit of the first movie since instead of a group that went to the cabin in the woods, no relation to that other goofy but hilarious horror movie, the sequel saw only Ash and his girlfriend in the cabin, and took things even further as the evil managed to get into his hand, which he promptly took off with the chainsaw that would eventually replace it.
In other words, the sequel went nuts in a way that the original never did even though the first Evil Dead movie was what got people interested in the idea in the first place. Now, four decades after it was first released, the original movie will be hitting theaters again to terrorize audiences anew. Of course, given that the effects of the day were lacking compared to those of today, it’s bound to be a trip down memory lane for a lot of people and a reason to laugh again, but in one of the greatest ways as nostalgia continues to be the driving force in entertainment today. It’s not such a bad thing really since The Evil Dead has been a horror mainstay for so long that it’s easy to think that people are looking forward to seeing it in theaters, a place it hasn’t been in too long.
Were it the second movie though it might be a little more exciting, but let’s not be the beggars that get too choosy, since seeing an old movie come back to the theater is something special all on its own. In 2020 this was actually the practice of many drive-ins, which saw a brief, small resurgence when theaters were in danger of closing down thanks to the pandemic. It’s easy to wonder if more movies are going to be doing this as the years go by since plenty of classics still exist and could be formatted to run in modern theaters. The Evil Dead franchise has been picked up time and again over the years and has spawned a reboot and a TV show, as well as a game. While Bruce Campbell is done playing the part of Ash, apart from lending his voice for the game, he’s still revered as one of the greatest horror actors ever since his work on the Ash vs. Evil Dead series, and the trilogy of movies is already considered to be legendary.
The reboot wasn’t exactly that great since it felt as though it was more about shock value and less about anything else since the gore was what some people enjoyed, but it kind of came at the expense of the overall story, which was told in a corny way in Evil Dead 2, even though it still worked. Sometimes redoing something from the past doesn’t quite work out since the past version was so much better that it just defies any attempt at a remake. This was one of the many movies that have been seen as being just fine the way it was since it ended up being corny, cheesy, and yet so great that one can’t help but watch it on occasion when the mood strikes, and even when it doesn’t. Bruce Campbell became a name that a lot of people knew after the second movie came out, and for good reason, since the guy is absolutely great when it comes to comedy and horror, or horror and comedy. Really, it doesn’t matter, the guy is just awesome.
Obviously the movie will be on the big screen for a limited time but it should be around long enough for fans of the franchise to make their way to the local theater in order to see it once again and get a kick out of how this movie has kind of weathered the passage of time. In the meantime, if one is really wanting to watch the entire trilogy it’s available in a few different locations, though it’s hard to think that a lot of people use iTunes these days when so many streaming sites are grabbing hold of the classics.