The Evolution of Star Trek Series Music Themes on Violin

How many others are amazed at how long Star Trek has been around and how many different change-ups it’s had? This impressive and very haunting violin medley of the different opening themes is a fitting testament to the show that’s lasted for so long and gone through so many cast members but has also been one of the biggest franchises that has remained on the air in some form for so long. Obviously each theme has lasted for so long simply because they’ve been deemed as worthwhile and have highlighted the series in a way that was agreeable to the show and to the fans. Because after all the fans are one of the biggest reasons the show is still around, as without them there would be no reason to keep going since if there’s no one to watch then there’s no one to provide the revenue that’s needed for each added episode and season to come. But thankfully, Trekkie’s have been one of the most faithful fan bases in the world since not only do they attend conventions regularly, but they tend to make as many people as possible aware of their love for the franchise and are rarely ever afraid to make it known that they are in fact in love with the show.
Out of all the TV shows that have come and gone since the 60s, and there have been a lot of them, Star Trek is probably the most evolved of any and the most loved since it’s stuck around during times when it was possible to think that there was absolutely nothing worth watching on TV. Whether there were new episodes or just reruns to be had Star Trek was almost always around or always on the minds of the fans as they continued to support it, come up with new ideas for it, and idolize various characters to such a degree that they would almost take on new meaning for the generation that would come after. And with each new show the promise of new characters, new story lines, and new ideas that would expand the galaxy in a big way came along, allowing the fans to lock on to even more interesting parts of the franchise that continued to roll out and be noticed. Old ideas were redone, the face of the show was lifted again and again, and the Enterprise, one of the most iconic parts of the show, was done and redone in order to make it fit into the overall timeline as it continued to be one of the driving forces behind each crew.
When it comes to favorite characters, ships, species, and even planets, a lot of fans could possibly tell you just which is which and why and give you a rundown of a lot of different parts of the show that stand out in their minds as the best. For some of us that might be an exercise in futility since the truth is that not everyone likes Star Trek, but most people know about it at least since it’s been able to be seen in almost every corner of pop culture to be found given that so many other shows and movies have decided to pay homage or spoof the show in some way so as to make sure that it endures in memory and is still counted as one of the most popular and famous ideas to ever come along. Looking back at how it began, with simple sets and blinking lights, to the CGI-laden creation it is now, one can only guess at just what the actors and the creator might have thought if someone told them that this idea was going to blossom into something that would span for generations and become a worldwide phenomenon. Some of them might have laughed and never believed it while some might have felt that it was their duty to make sure that it happened. Obviously things weren’t always perfect between the cast members, but what can be said for their performances is that they’ve almost never let the fans down and have stayed true to their characters every time they’re on set.
Some of the actors couldn’t run far or fast enough from the show once they were done as it did take up a lot of their time and their livelihood once it was all said and done. But for others it became a way of life that they enjoyed for a long, long time since it afforded them fans, popularity, and a chance to go down in history as a part of something that has to this date become legendary and will likely remain so since it feels that nothing can take that title away at this point. Star Trek is more than just a show, it’s a way of life for some people.