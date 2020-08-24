The Fight Over Rob Lowe in Tommy Boy that You Didn’t Know About

If there was any need for proof that actors can be just as petty when they have to spend every waking moment together then this fight over Rob Lowe between Chris Farley and David Spade would be what people need to hear. Apparently, on the set of Tommy Boy, Spade and Farley were spending so much time together that they had already started to argue like an old married couple and were constantly sniping at each other for one reason or another. Being around someone that you get along with is great, but being around them all the time without a break in between can obviously be kind of a drag since having a bit of ‘me time’ is a necessity for a lot of people as it gives us the time to recharge and just enjoy the quiet for a bit. But with Farley and Spade on the set of Tommy Boy, it doesn’t sound as though this was always a possibility. When Rob Lowe was thrown into the mix however it was bound to get even worse since the three men all got along just fine, but one evening when Farley decided to hit the sack early, Spade and Lowe went for a drink just to chill out and relax. Apparently the next day Farley wasn’t too happy that he hadn’t been included in the evening despite the fact that he chose to turn in and didn’t appear to want to do much of anything. Oh yes, petty, but also kind of expected since too long in the vicinity of another person, no matter how well they got along on a regular basis, can drive anyone nuts.
David Spade still speaks well of his departed friend Chris Farley, as despite this spat that did come close to being physical it was evident that they were still good friends since they went back and finished the movie together. As people that watched the movie can remember, Lowe was the bad guy and despite being at odds with each other, as characters, Tommy and Richard did eventually become pretty good friends. It was a sad day indeed when Chris Farley passed away, and a lot of people still feel a touch of sorrow when they think of the famed comedian and of how much more he could have done with his life. Chris obviously had his own issues to deal with in life, but a lot of people would gladly state that he had a smile ready for a lot of people whenever it was needed and that his energy on set was absolutely intense and pushed forth a lot of creative ideas that helped to make Tommy Boy and pretty much any movie he was involved with. The fact that he passed at such a young age is regrettable since like many stars it’s going to be easy to wonder just what else he could have done moving forward, and whether or not comedy would have been the only thing he would have been known for.
It’s fair to say that Spade has kind of floundered without Farley in the picture since the two of them on screen together were absolute magic considering that they complemented each other so well. But to think that they might have had their spats now and again when working so closely together isn’t hard to imagine since a lot of people will tend to get tired of those that are in their constant vicinity for so long since like it or not, as social beings we’re still prone to needing alone time, and on a movie set this obviously feels like a hard thing to get since actors have to be around each other quite often to get one scene after another. But the fact that Farley went off to bed and Spade and Lowe went on to get a drink is kind of an amusing thing to get upset about since it might be that Farley was a bit jealous that his friend didn’t think to invite him, no matter what else was said. This could be how close that he and Spade really were since there are plenty of people that could attest to feeling jealous when their best friend decides to spend time with another individual without inviting them. Obviously Spade didn’t do this with the intent of hurting Farley’s feelings, but it was taken in this light anyway it sounds like. Eventually, they did get past the issue and finished the movie and went on do other projects together, but it does show that there were problems now and then, which is fairly normal. It kind of makes a person wonder just how many other stars have verbal spats like this on set and what they might be over.