The First Teaser For the Borat 2 Movie Is Here

Are you shaking your head yet? If not then you might be one of those that are looking forward to Borat coming out on Amazon Prime and are fully ready to see what could come from this sequel and all that it’s obviously covering. Let’s put it this way, if this isn’t going to test a person’s sense of humor when it comes to 2020 then nothing will. Or rather, if a person can laugh through this then they should be able to laugh through pretty much anything since to be fair, this looks as though it’s going to mirror the first movie and add some more to go with it. Now we’re seeing Borat’s daughter, who appears to be so similar to her father that a person should be able to say ‘damn’ and leave it there as a perfect explanation of how things are destined to go. Apparently, Sacha Baron Cohen is playing off of the idea that Borat brought such shame to Kazakhstan that he was ridiculed and even tortured a bit, but he’s still being sent back to America for another reason. This time around it looks as though people are recognizing him, meaning that he has to find a disguise. And as the teaser goes on we get to see that he’s interacting with the locals, learning about the coronavirus, and yes, getting up to the same old tricks that people appeared to like in the original movie.
It already feels that Borat is going to be taking a lot of jabs at America in a number of ways since that was the gist of it in the first movie and a lot of people are likely to be next to humorless when Cohen does this again. How he got the funding isn’t hard to imagine since let’s be honest here, people that love a movie are going to push and push until someone listens and does another one. How in the world does anyone think we have so many terrible sequels, reboots, and remakes? Being fair here, there are a good number of remakes and sequels that do just fine, but Borat is such a divisive movie when it comes to Cohen’s humor that one has to wonder what the reaction is going to be like. A quick prediction is that it will anger some people, make others laugh, and then there will be a group that just doesn’t care since they didn’t watch the first movie. Heck, that group might even be split into other groups since there are people that have watched it and still don’t care but are fully ready to comment on it anyway.
Unless you’re a Borat fan it’s kind of hard to know what to say in this instance since Cohen is, to some folks, kind of a clown that can be reasonable at times and will go off the chain at others. Yet he can be completely serious when he needs to be and explain his level of comedy in a rational and calm demeanor, and possibly make some people see his work in a different light. Rational as that might be there are still plenty of people that choose to see beyond his explanation and the irony of his character to state that as clever as many people think Cohen is, his choice of humor is at times a bit warped and beyond what many would feel is worthwhile when it comes to comedy. But there’s that word ‘worthwhile’ to consider. Comedy is about going fringe and coming back, crossing the line, and then crossing back, and it’s not bound to make everyone’s day on a continual basis since that’s not what it’s there for. The one thing that Cohen should be able to expect from anyone at this stage is that he does know how to deliver something that people will want to watch and will gladly pay for since he’s done it already a few times. A person doesn’t have to like Borat, but the idea is that it’s not for everyone, much as the first movie wasn’t. The sense of humor that one has to cultivate in order to really get into this movie is one that’s a little sick and definitely twisted in a way that is hard for some folks to figure out at times.
But the reality is that another Borat movie will be coming by late October and people will have something else to talk about among the many different shows and movies that are also going to be arriving or continuing around the same time. The best part about Borat is that you don’t have to watch it if you don’t want to. Barring that perspective, the best part would be that he’s coming back, which should make some folks happy.