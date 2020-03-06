The Five Best Alan Cumming Movies of His Career

When you realize how Alan Cumming’s life went early on it’s kind of amazing to think that he made it through adolescence and into adulthood without any major scars that he still carries around with. For all we know there might be some since his father was the type that didn’t believe Alan was his real son and abused him horribly, though it’s also been said, by Alan nonetheless, that he had to learn how to suppress his emotions and thoughts around his old man, so it’s likely that acting came natural after a while, but for a very negative reason. That being the case though it’s made him a stronger actor and what he’s been through in his life has hopefully left him as a strong and independent person that has no need to inflict the same harm on others as he’s been through in his life. It’s hard to tell since the gate can swing either way, but reading more about him it would sound as though Alan has become a decent human being.
Here are the five best movies of his career.
5. Eyes Wide Shut
Nearly ever marriage runs the risk of stagnating at some point no matter how severe it is or isn’t. When Bill and Alice start to feel their own bond slipping though Bill becomes entangled in something that he didn’t fully understand and eventually runs the risk of involving his family in the mess despite his lack of intent to drag them into anything. Eventually before the credits roll we see Bill and Alice as the happy couple are glad that their marriage has survived and that things are more or less back to normal. Of course given the fact that the people Bill involved himself with are still around it’s hard to know if things ever went back to full normal.
4. Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion
It’s a wonder as to how many of us would go back to high school and slap some sense into our younger selves if we could. Romy and Michelle probably wouldn’t largely because they had a good time with one another no matter how miserable other people made them feel back in the day. When they reunite with the one young man that loved Michelle in such a big way however they score the chance of a lifetime as they find out that not only is Sandy, the man that still loves Michelle, a certified billionaire, but that he’s also more than willing to grant them a loan to open their own fashion boutique.
3. Any Day Now
This would be a great movie for anyone thinking that gay men can’t possibly raise a child since it puts the lie to that sentiment in a big way. As a lot of people would likely state it doesn’t take a heterosexual couple to raise a child, it takes those with the right intent and those that are willing to set aside a great deal of their life for a child in order to raise them and insure that they’re safe, secure, and well-cared for. Sexual orientation isn’t and shouldn’t be an issue when it comes to raising a child since if the love is there and the ability to care for someone other than yourself is strong then the only thing to think about then are the challenges ahead.
2. Goldeneye
The image of Boris nervously clicking the pen that the audience knows is a grenade is one that might set a lot of teeth on edge since it’s the kind of tense moment that leaves a lot of people wondering just how in the world that would really play out. Boris is kind of an annoying character really but he’s still needed since he’s one of the perfect foils to the main characters and is just, well, kind of necessary in the way mosquitoes are necessary really, you don’t know why but they have a purpose all the same. He is kind of an interesting character in his own way but overall his loss isn’t all that big a deal when it happens.
1. X2: X-Men United
Throughout the history of the X-Men Nightcrawler has been a very misunderstood and less than popular character among a lot of people since it’s hard to contend with Wolverine and several other characters that have out of control power sets. But as a teleporter, a swashbuckler, and very devout character Kurt Wagner is a truly interesting mutant that’s been a part of the act for a long time now and has belonged to a couple of different teams in his time. He’s definitely not the strongest character but in truth he’s not so easy to shut down unless one has telepathic abilities and can keep him from teleporting, mean Jean Grey, Professor X, and a few others that might have the ability.
Alan has been quite the character throughout his career.