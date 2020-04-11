The Five Best Automotive Youtube Stars To Watch Right Now

The dawn of social media has streamlined the field of communication and extended to the entertainment sector. This is evident from platforms such as YouTube, the video-sharing site. There are a lot of videos from users, most of whom have their channels. You can get videos tackling various topics you have an interest in and boost your knowledge. For auto enthusiasts, there are a ton of videos for you on this platform from automotive experts running their channels. If you are looking for an auto YouTuber to let you into the world of cars and their maintenance, then you are in the right place. Below are five of the best automotive YouTube stars to keep up with.
5. The Chevy Dude
Just by seeing his profile name, you expect there to be more topics touching on Chevrolets. On the contrary, the Chevy Dude, real name Mike Davenport, touches on various subjects touching on vehicles of different models. According to the about section on his YouTube channel, he majorly deals in the sales department when it comes to cars as he has 20 years of experience in this field, He joined in August 2012, and presently has over 223k subscribers and a total viewership of 0ver 29 million. The purchasing element is essential, and through his videos, he advises you on what to look for when buying a car. He also touches on the documentation aspect, which is one area many first-time car buyers may overlook. If you go through his many videos, you will be in a position to make informed choices when heading to the showroom to buy a car. He also does car reviews, showing you the pros and cons and overall features of select car models. Subscribe to his channel to keep up with the videos that he uploads consistently.
4. Dylan McCool
If you love classic and vintage cars, then Dylan McCool is one automotive YouTuber to check out. According to his Youtube channel, viewers are guaranteed to learn so much about cars as he takes you into the adventure of finding aged and abandoned vehicles. He then takes you down the restoration process to bring the car to pristine shape. If you are into restoration projects, then the videos will be satisfying for you to follow as he goes step by step in reclaiming the glory of the cars. The videos let you into do-it-yourself activities, and they give you a clue on how to handle a vintage vehicle you want to restore. He joined the platform in late 2007, and at the moment, he boasts of a 306k figure in subscriber numbers. His channel has a total viewership number in the neighborhood of 78 million, an evidence of how popular his videos are. You can also follow his updates on his auto-engineering antics from other social media sites such as Facebook and Instagram.
3. Adam LZ
For a touch of the auto-sport scene, focusing on super cars, rally cars, and their tunings, then Adam LZ is the YouTube personality to follow. His channel focuses on circuit-oriented cars that he tunes by himself and later on demonstrates their performance on the asphalt. He started his channel on the 3rd of February 2013, and at the moment, it has an impressive 2.75 million subscribers. He has a total viewership of almost 664 million, a figure that keeps growing by the day. It is an excellent channel to subscribe to that introduces you to the motorsport scene. He reviews various car models as well as letting you into his daily life in his garage, where he tackles the vehicles’ modification. Among the topics he touches on include performance, resiliency, and also maintenance, which can help you get the best sporting car if you are looking for one.
2. ChrisFix
Just as his name indicates, ChrisFix gets you into the repair mood when it comes to maintaining your car. As from his about page, he creates content that both beginners and experts can grasp when they want to make the routine repairs for their vehicles. His videos take the ‘how-to’ format and show you ways on how to initiate various fixtures for your car. The videos are straightforward and the simplicity of the videos is most probably the contributing factor behind his 6.14 million subscribers, translating to over 890 million total views. Aside from fixtures, he reviews gadgets that come in handy for car maintenance. He also has some videos that help you know what to look for when buying a car or gadgets. He joined YouTube in July 2008 and is one of the oldest automotive channels on the platform.
1. Scotty Kilmer
Through his channel, he shares his over 50-year experience in the auto-engineering industry. He tackles various subjects such as repair and maintenance of your car, car reviews and also focuses on the entire dynamics behind the automotive industry. One of his latest videos even touches on the Corona Virus pandemic and their relationship to cars. He brings in a touch of humor, which makes his videos fun to watch. He goes deeper into topics rarely discussed in the sector and even gives his thoughts on the cliché Chevy vs. Ford debate on one of his uploads. At the moment, he has 3.13 million subscribers, with his uploads being a few figures less of the 1 billion mark in total viewership. Honesty and fun are his driving factors, and a perusal through a handful of his videos gives you an immense understanding of vehicles. Subscribe to his channel and appreciate his vast expertise in the automotive industry.
Conclusion
YouTube is one of the most vibrant social media platforms, where you get to share videos. For car lovers, there are several YouTube personalities to follow if you want to expand your knowledge on automotive engineering and other related subjects. Above are some of the notable automotive YouTubers to keep up with by subscribing to their channels.