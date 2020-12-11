The Five Best Aviation Movies of the 80s

Aviation movies, or movies about planes, their pilots, and the purpose behind their pairing, are popular with a lot of people since the ability to fly is, to some folks, a feeling of freedom and isn’t to be taken for granted. Back in the 80s were there several movies that showed aviation practices from the ground up, meaning that we were given the chance to show how pilots start their training, what it’s like when they’re in the cockpit, and how things can end up when bad luck happens or when pilots aren’t fully aware of their surroundings. In the 80s it’s very likely that a lot of what we saw wasn’t entirely accurate, but then again, what we see these days isn’t entirely accurate either but people tend to like it all the same. Aviation movies are a lot of fun for people since if they’re done right they give the viewer a glimpse into a life that’s not always the safest, but is one that a lot of people get into for various reasons since they want to know what it’s like to soar above the earth in a manner that most people will never experience. But then again, some of these movies are more or less dramas that are there to show people a good time and entertain them in any way they can.
Here are some of the best aviation movies from the 80s.
5. Always
It’s always one last mission that usually ends up doing a person in when it comes to the movies since Pete is about the luckiest pilot in his profession considering that he’s flying a WW II relic and taking on wildfires as part of an aerial firefighting unit. When his plane inexplicably explodes after he saves his buddy though one can easily guess that his time in the afterlife is going to be kind of confusing. But even worse for Pete is the fact that he has to watch over his buddy and his girlfriend even as he watches a new man try to take his place while those that cared for him the most get on with their lives.
4. An Officer and a Gentleman
At the beginning of this movie Zack Mayo is not the kind of guy that might be pegged for officer material since he’s rude, he’s shifty, and he’s out to get what he wants no matter how he has to do it. The thing is, the Navy doesn’t work like that and as the story goes along he’s shown just what it takes to be an officer and a gentleman. Through a great deal of struggle and sacrifice, he comes to find out just what it means to be a complete human being as he finds love, manages to graduate under one of the most brutal drill instructors around, and also comes to know what real friendship is all about.
3. Iron Eagle
Doug kind of gets a one-two punch when he’s rejected by the Air Force and when his father is shot down and taken prisoner, so it’s no big surprise that he wants to go in with guns blazing and save his father when no one else will. This is the kind of gung-ho mission that a lot of people find appealing in the movies since it means that the person doing the saving isn’t going to take no for an answer and they’ll be damned before they allow the people they care for to languish in prison or perish for lack of their country’s ability to go in and save them. Of course, it’s an international incident waiting to happen too, but movies don’t always worry about that part.
2. Airplane!
This still holds a top spot as one of the funniest movies ever made since a lot of people would argue until they’re blue in the face to make certain that others understand just why they would reason that this is so popular. Two words kind of sum it up for a lot of people: Leslie Nielsen. The guy was nothing but fun and it’s kind of surprising since he started out being a dramatic actor primarily, but couldn’t be stopped when it came to his humorous side since he gave people a reason to laugh and yet could deadpan as well as anyone. Hands down, this is one of the funniest comedies, aviation or otherwise, that’s ever been released to the public.
1. Top Gun
Top Gun was one of those movies that helped to define an era since it’s still talked about today and people are waiting for the sequel to come in a big way since bringing Tom Cruise back was a big up and it wouldn’t have been the same otherwise. But apart from the many catchphrases and fashion styles brought on by this movie, people actually wanted to know more about the real Top Gun program following this movie. And yes, those in the program do get fined for quoting this movie.
And to think, the 80s didn’t start the love of aviation, and they certainly didn’t end it, but this decade definitely helped it to build into what it is now.