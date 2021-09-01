The Five Best Call of Duty Games of All-Time

Throughout the years Call of Duty has mounted itself at the top of the first-person shooter genre as one of the most prolific and successful series of all time. It has become successful enough to require multiple studios to helm its games to allow yearly releases. Infinity Ward, Treyarch, and Sledgehammer rotate every year so that even though Call of Duty is a yearly release it is also worked on for an adequate amount of time to ensure the quality of the games stays consistent with its reputation. Since its initial release in 2003, the Call of Duty franchise has made over 15 billion dollars. It has become a shooter series that is synonymous with pop culture and has appeared in multiple tv shows and movies. With so many games though which ones have come into the scene and changed it forever? Which games are hallmarks for the series and carry some extra weight in their name? We’re here to talk about the top three Call of Duty games ever released.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Even though Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare is the iconic game that launched Call of Duty as we know it today, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 did everything its predecessor did and improved on it. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 picked up five years from where the original left off and throws us into a war-torn world. It was received incredibly well and expanded on the multiplayer that players had become to love and anticipate.
Modern Warfare 2 boasted some of the series most beloved guns and maps. To this day fans still remark at how incredible it was to run through the airspace of Terminal or getting lost in Favela. The map design was incredible. Crash was introduced later on as DLC and took the players by storm, the world was enchanted. The ACR, UMP45, Vector, and not to mention the Model 1887s. The Model 1887s were a legend in Modern Warfare 2 when it was first released due to the damage output and the range of the weapons. They were quickly nerfed by Activision. Nowadays nerfs like these have become the new normal but back then they were pretty rare.
Call of Duty Black Ops 3
Black Ops 3 had everything. Specialists, zombies, and a story that took the Call of Duty to places never thought possible with a fully cooperative four-player campaign. Black Ops 3 had a mode for everyone which is why it ranks so highly for us. Players that enjoyed a competitive challenge were happy to know that multiplayer was back and better than ever. With the inclusion of specialists, Activision had unlocked a style of play never before seen. Players would have to choose their specialist with care to counter other players. With the inclusion of a jet pack and being able to run on the walls the maps themselves changed. They allowed more mobility to players. It was much more tactical and team-based. Not to mention modes like Uplink that allowed for even deeper team communication and strategy.
Call of Duty: Warzone
Call of Duty has probably reached one of its most successful periods of time with the release of Warzone. Warzone is Call of Duty‘s very own free-to-play battle royale mode. In this battle-royale game, players fight to be the last ones standing. Players can choose to fight alone, with a partner, or with teams of four. You start the match by parachuting into the world of Verdansk with nothing but a pistol. Players will then need to scavenge the world to get better weapons and armor for themselves so that they can survive as the arena gets smaller and the players grow more skilled. It is highly addictive and boasts a large online community. Many of the top streamers also like to frequent the battlefield which attracts a lot of viewership and attention. It has completely revolutionized how Call of Duty works.
Activision has also released a store that updates regularly with new skins for your characters, weapons, and vehicles. If you don’t want to spend that much money for skins but still want to unlock new things then you can also purchase the Warzone battle pass. The battle pass contains one hundred tiers of different cosmetic items for your character. Even though there are only two maps out right now, they are constantly going through changes to keep the map feeling fresh and new. Every season introduces a new theme and brings with it some changes. Since its release, they’ve added a train, blow the top off a stadium, and even added music to all the drivable vehicles so players can cruise in style.