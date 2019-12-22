The Five Best Claire Danes Movies of Her Career

Claire Danes is definitely a 90s actress that has made a big comeback throughout the years after several attempts that have been either just okay or not all that great on the big screen. For a long time in the movie industry she was a name that came up constantly and was often respected beyond the shadow of any doubt. After a while though it does feel as though she became less the favorite and more the one that people had to be reminded of since her glory days were kind of behind her. As of now though she’s still one of those that you’d remember since she’s come back in a big way and made sure that her legacy is something that will be talked about by several people. Her performances have been kind of similar a lot of times but at the very least she’s been able to make an effective transition from one genre to another.
Here are the five best movies from her career.
5. Romeo and Juliet
This modern take on a classic story is something that drew a lot of different reactions from people throughout the span of its release and after since Romeo and Juliet is a tale that many upon many people have read, watched, and experienced as it’s the subject of a lot of school plays throughout the country. But the updated look at it in this movie is something that kind of upset some people even as it amazed others, and despite being seen as one of the more enticing movies of its time this version has definitely been relegated to memory, and not always one that’s readily available.
4. The Rainmaker
It’s a bit frustrating when the law is used against people that are in need, especially in the most unscrupulous of ways, but thankfully there are those people that are willing to stand up and remind folks that as easily as some people can manipulate the law, it can still be turned back upon them at the same time. When an insurance company denies a dying man the benefits that he so badly needs a single lawyer and his counsel take them on in a serious court battle that has big implications if the trial is dismissed since it would mean that big companies can get away with anything. While it’s not a total victory at the end it’s still a moral one.
3. Little Women
Her role in this movie is kind of tragic since despite being a young woman that has so much promise the onset of scarlet fever, a disease that can be treated now but was almost a death sentence in this time period, is her undoing as by the time it’s finally over she has suffered with it for years. The strength and endurance of the sisters in this movie though is something that a lot of people have found inspiration from. The sharing of this story has been used throughout pop culture in many ways as it’s been seen as one of the most influential tales that’s ever been written and to some it’s a very gripping story that is easy to get into.
2. The Mod Squad
The Mod Squad was a modern take on an older idea that a lot of people likely don’t remember since it’s something that kind of came and went in its own time. This version however was kind of interesting no matter what anyone says since Ribisi, Epps, and Danes were great together and had very good chemistry that allowed the movie to work on a level that a lot of people didn’t seem to think was that impressive. In a way you almost have to dull down your expectations since there wasn’t much to it, they were ex-convicts that had been selected for their youth and ability to blend in with a younger crowd.
1. Temple Grandin
Autism is an interesting affliction, condition, whatever you’d like to call it, but it doesn’t make a person crazy or unbalanced. Instead it’s a condition in which the individual is unable to seem ‘normal’ like those around them and instead processes information very differently, something that tends to make some people a bit nervous and even non-receptive. Temple though managed to see the world in a way that made sense to her and, once people finally saw her vision, made a great deal of sense in ways that no one had expected. It’s a very big truth in life that we don’t always see things the way that others do, but as this movie shows it’s usually a good idea to at least try and to forego any judgment before one can open their eyes to another experience and admit that it has merit.
Claire Danes is still a very skilled and talented woman and she’s maintained her career in a big way. Honorable mention to Brokedown Palace and Shopgirl.