The Five Best Comedy Movies of 2019

Let’s start out by saying that comedy, as always, is a constantly-changing thing since it’s so incredibly subjective that what might be hilarious to one person might be appalling and horribly offensive to the next. But thus far in 2019, given how close the year is to closing out, we’ve been able to see some truly funny movies and some that have been funny but also rather dramatic and, yes, a bit odd. The great thing about comedy though is that it can crop up in just about any movie and make said movie into a kind of comedy since if you’ll remember, comedy is often derived from other feelings that are anything but positive as a means of dispelling any power or influence that those feelings have over us. And then there are moments that we simply find insanely humorous and can’t help but laugh at.
Here are the five best comedies of 2019.
5. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Comedy is very possible in a Quentin Tarantino movie since it’s laced through every other scene at times, but one has to be able to see it and they have to have a kind of dark sense of humor at the same time since there are moments that are funny but not necessarily obvious in their hilarity. Throughout a lot of Tarantino’s movies there are those moments when you might need to stop and actually divine if what you just witnessed was funny or somehow tragic, or a bit of both since it becomes highly subjective based on your sense of humor. In any case, Quentin definitely puts humor in his movies, but it’s up to the audience to decide if it’s okay to laugh.
4. The Dead Don’t Die
There have been a few zombie movies that have been honestly and genuinely funny since Shaun of the Dead was one that didn’t pull any punches and let people know it was meant to be hilarious. But this one is definitely a darker and more deadpan comedy since the laughs don’t just come rolling in as a small town is beset by a horde of the undead that inexplicably start rising from their graves. Even more amusing though is the fact that so many of them, while in their pursuit of warm, living flesh, will seek out whatever they enjoyed in their previous life and go right for it as though they’re stuck in default mode. Richard Brody of The New Yorker had more to say about this movie.
3. Fighting With My Family
The dramatic comedies still count since the story of Paige, one of WWE’s top wrestlers until she stepped away from competition, is proof that the trip to the top is something that takes more than a pretty face and a great amount of talent. The WWE doesn’t just take anyone off the street most times as many of those on the roster have been wrestling for years on end and have earned their spot at the top. As it’s shown here though it’s not an easy proposition to make it on one of the grandest stages of them all since once you’re there you still have to impress the crowd that, much like the days of Rome, will determine who’s accepted and who will be counted as a success and who will be thrown to the wolves to speak.
2. Zombieland: Double Tap
The first movie really set the pace for this follow-up and there’s no telling if there will be a third one to come or not, but some fans are certainly hoping so since the core group are still around and it’s still easy to think that they’ve got plenty left in the tank. Bringing in a few extra characters helped out since in the zombie-ridden wasteland that America has become there’s always a good chance that added numbers can help out. But of course as it’s usually seen with a post-apocalyptic world like this there are bound to be those that are going to do everything they can to make life even more difficult, and I’m not just talking about Tallahassee. Billy Goodykoontz of USA Today has more to say about this.
1. Good Boys
How many of us remember these days? Back when a lot of us were still this young things seemed a lot different, didn’t they? Well, some things did, but going through hell to try and impress a girl doesn’t seem like it’s all that different, but the methods have certainly changed. Despite not being seen as the absolute and most insane comedy of the year, this movie still received high marks from a lot of people that watched it since the laughs were nearly non-stop and the awkwardness of the whole thing just added to it in a way that takes you back to grade school when things still didn’t make any sense and some of us might have thought that we were the masters of our own fate, to a point.
It was a strange year for comedy, but it worked out.