The Five Best Friendships in DC Movies

Friendships in the DCEU sometimes feel as though they come with a host of conditions and hardships that can shift and change from one movie to another, but if one is basing said friendships on the comics that gave rise to the movies then it’s easy to think that some of them are pretty genuine through and through. Some would say that they are anyway and that there are no strings as others might think. But the fact is that some of the best friendships in DC movies are born from convenience, a shared tragedy, or something else that’s not initially positive and is bound to make people think that the friendship emerged from a situation that might have been seen as a bit problematic otherwise. Once the friendships were made it’s very easy to see that they weren’t about to be broken since having come through so much already it was easy to think that the individuals making the friendships would remain more or less bound to one another in a way that might not always have been healthy but wasn’t bound to be broken by just anything.
Here are some of the best friendships in DC movies.
5. Harley Quinn and Deadshot
This is a strange friendship, to say the least since it does appear that Deadshot does care a bit about Harley, but he has to know that she’s a bit nuts and isn’t about to give up Mr. J for anyone, even though their relationship is absolutely toxic. But throughout the movie, it is apparent that Deadshot is still looking out for Harley when he can and misses his shot on purpose since otherwise, he could have drilled her pretty easily. That being said though, this feels like a conditional friendship that would dissolve if it needed to, but not as easily as anyone might think. Even villains can have friendships on occasion.
4. Batman and Superman
Talk about starting off on a bad note. Superman and Batman have had their differences in the past, but in the first movie that put them together, it was more than apparent that Bruce was ready to simply eliminate Superman without a second thought. He might have done it as well if not for the script calling for the name ‘Martha’ to be spoken, and Superman’s life to be spared. But of course, he died anyway and was resurrected since if you really think about it, Superman is pretty much DC’s flagship when it comes to storylines since despite having so many other characters, Supes is the guy that helps DC stay afloat.
3. Wonder Woman and Steve Trevor
They had to be friends before they could fall in love, right? To say that Diana was a little too trusting of someone she just met is obvious, especially since the rest of the Amazons weren’t ready to give Steve that kind of leeway even if they didn’t lock him up chains for his stay. He was on an island with women that were trained to be warriors, he wasn’t going anywhere unless they said so. But as far as these two being friends it was obvious that Diana had a lot to learn about the world outside of her home, and Steve was thankfully there to help her out, though at times it does feel that he kind of forgot that she’d been raised by warriors, as his tendencies to try and keep her safe overrode his better sense now and then.
2. Rorshach and Nite Owl
This friendship feels a bit one-sided since Rorschach is kind of a nut, and on top of that Nite Owl doesn’t know who he is under the mask. They definitely share a bond that has to do with the Watchmen, but at the same time, it really feels that the masked vigilante, Rorschach, is a guy that does his own work and is more of a loner than anyone else on the team. Plus, the friendship that does exist is something that might feel like one in which Nite Owl gives more than Rorschach does since he’s a lot more cynical than Nite Owl could ever be. Maybe it’s a plus that Rorshach didn’t see the end of the story.
1. Superman and Lois Lane
Again, they had to be friendly in order to feel anything else, and for a while, it really feels that Lois was more smitten than anything since the friendly feelings appeared to come with a lot of infatuation that eventually turned into something deeper. But Clark was also a great story for an intrepid reporter that was ready to do just about anything to get her story. In this light, Superman was a headline to Lois to start with, but eventually, she became something a little more.
The friendships in DC don’t appear to have a happy medium, it’s usually all or nothing.